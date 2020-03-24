Quick Hits: Diagnostic Startup Launches At-Home Coronavirus Kit

A recent TechCrunch article discussed one company that is doing its part to improve the availability of testing for novel coronavirus. At-home lab testing startup Everlywell typically specializes in self collection kits for food sensitivities, metabolism, and thyroid. The company is now offering a COVID-19 sample collection kits for at-home use. Each kit consists of swab-based collection equipment and overnight shipping labels to ensure safe transport. The kits will be analyzed in certified labs under the FDA Emergency Use Authorization.

Anyone whose test comes back positive will be connected with certified physicians who can provide guidance via telehealth, and their results will be sent to federal and state reporting agencies, per required mandate. The at-home kits aim to increase collection volume and lower the risk of infection for front-line medical staff. Everlywell’s initial release will consist of 30,000 kits, but they hope to scale up to 250,000 kits a week.