With these unprecedented times, the packaging and processing industry is an essential business. Manufacturing is as important to our society as it has ever been.



The forth episode in our special UnPACKed with PMMI series features Morrison Container Handling Solutions CEO Nancy Wilson and F.R. Drake Company President Tom Ivy. Each recognizes their company’s importance to the supply chain, but must acknowledge the safety of their employees and colleagues over all else during the COVID-19 crisis. Hear their operational best practices for dealing with the pandemic.

Stay tuned for more podcasts with PMMI members as they offer their guidance around COVID-19 planning in an effort to keep the industry strong and connected.



