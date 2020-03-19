How ProMach, Inc. is Navigating COVID-19 Abroad and at Home

With these unprecedented times, PMMI is taking its position as the bridge between the makers of goods and the packaging and processing suppliers they rely on very seriously.

In the first of a special UnPACKed with PMMI series, PMMI interviews ProMach, Inc. President and CEO Mark Anderson. Anderson candidly shares how the company managed its operations in China and Europe in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, and how they continue to evolve their business strategy at home and abroad during these ever-changing days. While a supplier, Pro Mach's operations mirror many of the situations that companies in the packaging and processing industry are now facing everyday.

Listen here, on Apple Podcast or Spotify.

Stay tuned for more podcasts with PMMI members as they offer their guidance around COVID-19 planning in an effort to keep the industry strong and connected.