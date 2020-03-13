Quick Hits: FDA Gives Opioid Overdose Detector Breakthrough Status

A recent Medgadget article reported on a new device aimed at combating the opioid crisis. The RESPMETER wearable biosensor from Altair Medical just achieved a breakthrough device designation from the FDA. The device is a wireless sensor that is worn on a patient’s chest to detect Opioid Induced Respiratory Depression (OIRD), a common deadly side effect associated with the use of opioid drugs. When the RESPMETER detects signs of OIRD, it notifies designated first responders who can intervene by administering naloxone.