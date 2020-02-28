Quick Hits: Coronavirus Could Cause Drug Shortages

If you’ve been following the coronavirus outbreak, you know that the risk of infection in the United States is extremely low, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still be affected. A recent CNBC article noted that the FDA is monitoring the market for potential drug shortages and fraudulent treatment claims. In 2018, roughly 88% of active pharmaceutical ingredients used in the U.S. drug market were manufactured overseas, and 14% were produced in China.

The Agency compiled a list of drugs that either source active ingredients or finished drugs from China and reached out to the producers to determine if they were at risk of shortages due to the outbreak. The FDA did not identify any of the drugs or the companies, but did confirm that none of the firms have reported shortages. The FDA also contacted over 280 manufacturers to remind them of their obligation to notify them of any expected supply issues.