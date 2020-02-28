Quick Hits: Coronavirus Could Cause Drug Shortages

The FDA listed 20 drugs at risk of shortage due to the outbreak.

Tim Hayes
Feb 28th, 2020
Reuters

If you’ve been following the coronavirus outbreak, you know that the risk of infection in the United States is extremely low, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still be affected. A recent CNBC article noted that the FDA is monitoring the market for potential drug shortages and fraudulent treatment claims. In 2018, roughly 88% of active pharmaceutical ingredients used in the U.S. drug market were manufactured overseas, and 14% were produced in China.

The Agency compiled a list of drugs that either source active ingredients or finished drugs from China and reached out to the producers to determine if they were at risk of shortages due to the outbreak. The FDA did not identify any of the drugs or the companies, but did confirm that none of the firms have reported shortages. The FDA also contacted over 280 manufacturers to remind them of their obligation to notify them of any expected supply issues. 

Virus
From the infographic &ldquo;80 Must-Know Marijuana Statistics and Facts.&rdquo;
10 Cannabis Fun Facts - By the Numbers
Enjoy a few random cannabis stats from the LoudCloudHealth.com infographic “80 Must-Know Marijuana Statistics and Facts.”
Feb 27th, 2020
Barbed Microneedle Patch
Quick Hits: So Long Hypodermic Needles!
Researchers at Rutgers are eyeing a needle alternative that was inspired by an animal.
Feb 27th, 2020
Vega&rsquo;s Greg Kline demonstrates how the presence of foam can cause a color shift on the company&rsquo;s 360-degree color display, making it easy to see when the status has changed.
Opening Up Measurement Capabilities in Life Sciences
Traditionally playing in oil and gas and chemical industries, Vega is making a move to a wide range of biotechnology and pharmaceutical applications with its new pressure and level sensors.
Feb 26th, 2020
Migraine
Quick Hits: FDA Clears New Migraine Prevention Drug
The intravenous medication is taken every 3 months to prevent migraines.
Feb 26th, 2020
Reusablepackaging Logo E1474478209295
Circular Supply Chain and the Reusable Packaging Association
Circularity and reusable packaging systems will be the topic of RPA’s free 2-hour educational program on May 20 in Atlanta, GA, following the Circularity 20 conference.
Feb 25th, 2020
SmartTab
Quick Hits: SmartTab is the Pill of the Future
A Denver startup has created the world’s first ingestible wireless powered drug delivery system.
Feb 25th, 2020
Contract Packaging Potential in the Cannabis Industry
Contract Packaging Potential in the Cannabis Industry
While contract packaging in the cannabis industry has been slow to develop, there is room for packaging specialists who can guide and manage the vast and ever-changing landscape of cannabis packaging.
Feb 24th, 2020
Urine Samples Could Save Lives
Quick Hits: Urine Biomarker = Early Cancer Detection
A new urine test can detect bladder cancer up to a decade before clinical signs appear.
Feb 24th, 2020
Chris Coggan, CEO and lead designer of Therapy Tonics.
Catch 22s and Opportunity in Cannabis Packaging
An established brand owner says, ‘…if you're a small brand trying to get started, especially with bootstrap money like ours,’ minimum order quantities represent a hurdle.
Feb 21st, 2020
Belviq
Quick Hits: Weight Loss Drug Linked to Cancer
Clinical trials showed an increased risk of cancer in patients who took an oral medication intended for obese adults.
Feb 21st, 2020
MiniMed 600 Series
Quick Hits: Medtronic Insulin Pumps Recalled
Malfunctions of the MiniMed600 Series insulin pumps could cause serious injury or death, and have prompted a Class I recall.
Feb 20th, 2020
VR piqued the company&rsquo;s interest because it seemed to be the only medium that could transcend boundaries in a remote way to enable both instruction and hands-on skill building focused on the &ldquo;why.&rdquo;
Machine-Agnostic VR Comes to Sterile Manufacturing Education
You’ve heard of OEMs offering augmented reality tools, but virtual reality has come to pharmaceutical processing training. How does improved critical thinking impact the bottom line?
Feb 19th, 2020
Skin Thread Capabilities
Quick Hits: Skin Yarn is the Newest Way to Treat Wounds
French researchers have created yarn made from human skin cells that integrates with the body to promote healing.
Feb 19th, 2020
Portable Lab
Portable Lab Diagnoses Illnesses
Researchers at University of Cincinnati have developed a small portable lab that connects to a smartphone and communicates directly with doctors.
Feb 18th, 2020
Drawing Blood
Quick Hits: Robots Draw Blood Better Than Humans
A robotic blood drawing and testing device outperformed healthcare professionals in a clinical trial.
Feb 17th, 2020
Pioneering New Cannabis Packaging Standards
Pioneering New Cannabis Packaging Standards
A myriad of challenges face cannabis packagers, from state-to-state regulatory requirements to adapting machinery and processes specifically to the cannabis market.
Feb 14th, 2020
Acquiring the production line should strengthen the company&apos;s market position for specialty cans.
Hoffmann Neopac Strengthens Market Position
The company acquires hinged lid can production lines from Trivium Packaging.
Feb 14th, 2020
Science Photo Library Rf
Quick Hits: “Breakthrough” Cancer Drugs Take Too Long to Reach NHS
A new study found that “breakthrough” cancer drugs take 22 years to reach patients on the National Health Service.
Feb 14th, 2020
Vision Implant and Glasses
Quick Hits: New Implant Bypasses Eyes to Help The Blind See
Researchers have developed a device that plugs directly into the brain to give blind people rudimentary vision.
Feb 13th, 2020
