A recent Medscape article contained good news for the 1.3 billion people affected by migraines worldwide; the FDA just approved the first intravenous drug to prevent them. Lundbeck’s Vyepti is a humanized monoclonal antibody that is taken once every 3 months in either 100 or 300 mg doses. Its approval was based on the results of two Phase III clinical studies that focused on both episodic and chronic migraines. Lundbeck expects the drug to be available in early April.