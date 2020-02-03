Quick Hits: Illinois Caps Insulin Costs at $100/Month

Roughly 1.3 million adults in Illinois are affected by Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. The rising cost of insulin makes it hard to afford for the uninsured and those whose coverage comes with high cost sharing. However, a recent NBC15 WMTV article discussed a new bill, signed by Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker on January 24th, that places a $100 monthly cap on out of pocket costs for insulin. The new law will go into effect next January, but provisions requiring an insulin pricing report will begin immediately.