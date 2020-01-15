Quick Hits: Heartburn Medication Recalls Continue

Last fall, Zantac made news after low levels of a substance linked to cancer were identified in their popular over-the-counter heartburn medication. A recent NBC News article suggests the issue still isn’t resolved as the FDA has just issued more antacid recalls due to the presence of NDMA, which the World Health Organization has classified as a “probable human carcinogen.”

The new recall includes Denton Pharma’s 150 and 300 milligram ranitidine tablets and Mylan’s nizatidine, manufactured by Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited. The former is a generic form of Zantac, and the latter a short-term treatment for stomach ulcers and heartburn caused by gastroesophageal reflux disease. The FDA noted that it hasn’t received any reports of injury linked to the recalled medications.