Quick Hits: Wearables Get Therapeutic with Reliefband

Have you ever been on a boat enjoying the open sea with the wind in your hair, and you look to your left to see the passenger next to you “tossing their lunch”? Well according to a recent Venture Beat article, there’s a new wearable for that. Reliefband Technologies just unveiled a new line of therapeutic wearables that prevent nausea and vomiting associated with motion sickness. But it doesn’t stop there; the company claims it can treat a range of other issues such as hangovers, physician-diagnosed migraines, chemotherapy, and morning sickness. It can also work as a supplement to antiemetics for post operative surgery.

The band is the product of over 20 years of clinical research, and uses accurately programmed pulses with specific waveforms, frequencies, and intensity to stimulate the median nerve on the inside of the wrist. The signals move to the vagus nerve in the central nervous system where they normalize stomach rhythms that cause nausea. There are two versions: The Reliefband Travel, which ranges from $40-$70 and will be available in early 2020, and The Reliefband Sport, which costs $150, and will be available mid-2020.