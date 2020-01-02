Quick Hits: Seattle Schools Say to Get Vaccinated or Don’t Come Back

A recent KIRO7 article discussed an ultimatum Seattle Public School dished out to their students: get vaccinated or don’t come back. Students who are not in compliance with A notice on the district website stated, “Student records must reflect updated immunization status by January 8, 2020, or students cannot attend school until the required information is provided to the school nurse.” However, the district is doing their part to assist in the process, hosting three free immunization clinics over winter break to get students in compliance.