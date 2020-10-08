CPhI & Pharmapack Europe 2021: Live & Hybrid Events

To ensure attendee safety, the organizers are working closely with local governments and authorities, and all future pharma events will feature the Informa AllSecure enhanced health and safety standards.

Informa Markets, a specialist market events organizer, announces its listing of pharma event dates for 2021 at the opening of the first CPhI Festival of Pharma (05 - 16 October 2020).

The pharma schedule includes one event in 2020: CPhI China, 16-18 December, a hybrid event, combining “live” in-person with “virtual”.

In 2021, the eight international CPhI editions–Worldwide, India, China, North America, Middle East & Africa, South East Asia, Korea and Japan–will return along with Pharmapack Europe.

The 2021 events will have digital elements, meant to provide greater networking and learning opportunities to the global pharma industry, with the complete pharma portfolio resuming late spring onwards.

Confirmed pharma event dates

16-18 December 2020: CPhI China (hybrid, live + virtual)

27-29 January: CPhI India

14-16 April: CPhI Japan

19-20 May: Pharmapack Europe

22-24 June: CPhI China

4-6 August: CPhI SEA

10-12 August: CPhI North America

31 Aug-2 Sept: CPhI Worldwide

26-28 September: CPhI MEA

11-13 October: CPhI Korea

23-25 November: CPhI India

To ensure attendee safety, the organizers are working closely with local governments and authorities, and all future pharma events will feature the Informa AllSecure enhanced health and safety standards–providing at-event biosafety measures through safety protocols.

Additionally, the CPhI team will continue to produce digital content, created in collaboration with some of the industry’s leading experts. The CPhI online platforms, CPhI-Online.com, and the new Globalpharmainsights.com provide the pharma community with webinars, virtual events, analysis reports, articles, and more to network and stay informed all year round.





