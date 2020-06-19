Bosch Updates Industry 4.0 Software to Digitalize Manufacturing

Bosch has launched the second release of its Nexeed Industrial Application System, which combines technology, manufacturing experience, and lean management to digitalize factories. It combines individual experiences, tasks, and knowledge from manufacturing employees to create software that is geared to practical requirements.

Along with the Nexeed launch, Bosch has rolled out a new campaign, “Manufacture #LikeABosch,” that playfully shows how the company is making its own factories and those of its customers ready for Industry 4.0. Shawn, the well-known hero from the #LikeABosch videos, dances and raps his way through the connected factory and demonstrates how digitalization is improving production and logistics.

The factory at a glance

With the Nexeed Industrial Application System—an important pillar of the connected factory—Bosch Connected Industry offers sophisticated software that records, processes, and visualizes data from production and logistics. “The system makes data available in a compatible and standardized way, provides valuable information at a glance, and generates new knowledge, for example in the digital morning round,” explains Sven Hamann, senior vice president of Bosch Connected Industry.

BoschProduction managers and employees can see the status of production and upcoming tasks. In addition, production processes can be monitored live and administrators can centrally manage devices for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) such as sensors and gateways. Orders are automatically assigned, and components are localized in real time.

Basic functionalities make work easier for users and administrators through simple operation, clear master data management, and individually defined access rights. Depending on requirements, the Nexeed Industrial Application System can be expanded with additional applications or packages for specific user groups such as plant and production managers, quality and process engineers, or material flow planners.

Thanks to Nexeed, it is possible to increase productivity at individual sites by up to 25%. “The Nexeed Industrial Application System is more than a mere app store for production and logistics,” Hamann says. “All applications are developed, tested, and tailored to user needs by experts.”

Digitalizing the entire value chain

With the Nexeed portfolio, Bosch Connected Industry digitalizes the entire value chain and ensures a continuous flow of data—from the machine builder to the plant operator and logistician to the end customer. With solutions validated and used in the Bosch plants, more than 100 customers from a wide range of sectors already rely on software and services from Bosch Connected Industry. Among these customers are BMW and the sensor manufacturer Sick. Logistics companies such as nox NachtExpress also use Nexeed to digitalize their supply chains.

“Step by step, all solutions from the Nexeed portfolio will be transferred to the new Nexeed Industrial Application System, which we are constantly developing further in an iterative and agile manner together with customers,” Hamann says.