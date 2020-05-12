Rescheduled CPhI South East Asia To Now Take Place In November

CPhI South East Asia – organised by Informa Markets – has postponed its rescheduled event to November 4-6, 2020 to provide more time for positive business conditions to return and for global disruption to ease.

“Moving the event to November will further mitigate the impact of ongoing travel restrictions and provide more time for normality and confidence to return to the market. Our aim is to deliver a better overall platform for exhibitors and visitors to engage. It was a difficult decision, but a vital one, to ensure both the safety and integrity of the event,” commented Silvia Forroova, Brand Director at Informa Markets.

Informa Markets will continue to host the event at the Impact, Muang Thong, Thani and is reaching out to all participants with detailed information.

“It’s a dynamic situation globally, but we have tried to maintain as much communication with attendees as possible and we would like to thank those who participate and support CPhI South East Asia. We greatly appreciate your patience, understanding, and help in continuing to deliver the best possible outcome. With this in mind, and to help maintain business relationships in the meantime, we are looking at new ways to stay connected and bring greater value to the South East Asia pharma community.” added Forroova.