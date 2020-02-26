groninger Extends its Western Territory Presence

Greg Struger, new Business Development and Sales Manager for the Western United States and Canada, comes to groninger with 20+ years of experience in the fill/finish and packaging industry. Most recently, he worked with clients on sterile and non-sterile fill/ finish primary packaging equipment as well as containment and freeze drying technologies. Greg’s experience also extends into customized labeling solutions, coding and vision system integration, vibratory sorting, conveying and screening applications. Greg has served clients in the Pharmaceutical, Consumer Healthcare, Chemical, Consumer Goods and Beverage industries throughout his career. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Kent State University and is a member of ISPE.

groninger, a global leader in fill/ finish packaging solutions, already has a strong client base in the Western United States. Filling and closing solutions like FlexPro 50, INTEGRA, and FlexCare make groninger’s portfolio a reliable resource for its customers’. With the additional sales support, the company responds to accelerating growth within the region. “We are glad to welcome Greg to our team. He will help expand our presence in the Western North American territory.” states groninger USA CEO Heiner Dornburg.