Top Articles of 2024, #10: Novo Nordisk’s Fight Against Ozempic Counterfeits

The diabetes drug Ozempic has been a hit for manufacturer Novo Nordisk. But its meteoric rise in popularity brings with it concerns for the patent holder due to emerging reports of patient harm and the widespread availability of counterfeit versions worldwide.
That’s why the Denmark-based drugmaker is taking a proactive approach, testing suspect products and collaborating with authorities to try to uncover the origin of the fake versions. A recent Reuters article discussed how Novo Nordisk's CEO, Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, is addressing the situation through collaborative efforts with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other authorities in numerous countries. "We cannot take action on our own,” he explained to Reuters.
Surging demand leads to counterfeit boom
Approved by the FDA in late 2017 as semaglutide for adults with type 2 diabetes, Ozempic, administered subcutaneously, has gained popularity in recent years for its reported weight-loss properties. However, with a surge in demand that is far outpacing supply, Novo Nordisk and global health authorities, including the FDA and the World Health Organization, have raised concerns about unregulated and counterfeit versions of the medicine in the marketplace.