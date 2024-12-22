Top Articles of 2024, #10: Novo Nordisk’s Fight Against Ozempic Counterfeits

The diabetes drug Ozempic has been a hit for manufacturer Novo Nordisk. But its meteoric rise in popularity brings with it concerns for the patent holder due to emerging reports of patient harm and the widespread availability of counterfeit versions worldwide.

That’s why the Denmark-based drugmaker is taking a proactive approach, testing suspect products and collaborating with authorities to try to uncover the origin of the fake versions. A recent Reuters article discussed how Novo Nordisk's CEO, Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, is addressing the situation through collaborative efforts with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other authorities in numerous countries. "We cannot take action on our own,” he explained to Reuters.