NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
Discover all the latest packaging solutions for life sciences products at the all-new PACK EXPO Southeast in Atlanta, GA, March 10-12, 2025

Top Articles of 2024, #10: Novo Nordisk’s Fight Against Ozempic Counterfeits

The #10 most clicked article of 2024: Investigations by the pharmaceutical giant into the proliferation of fake versions of its medicine highlight how drugmakers can be proactive, collaborate with authorities on tackling counterfeiting.

Joseph Derr
Dec 22, 2024
Injectables like Novo Nordisk's Ozempic run the risk of counterfeit relabeling.
Injectables like Novo Nordisk's Ozempic run the risk of counterfeit relabeling.

The diabetes drug Ozempic has been a hit for manufacturer Novo Nordisk. But its meteoric rise in popularity brings with it concerns for the patent holder due to emerging reports of patient harm and the widespread availability of counterfeit versions worldwide.

That’s why the Denmark-based drugmaker is taking a proactive approach, testing suspect products and collaborating with authorities to try to uncover the origin of the fake versions. A recent Reuters article discussed how Novo Nordisk's CEO, Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, is addressing the situation through collaborative efforts with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other authorities in numerous countries. "We cannot take action on our own,” he explained to Reuters.

Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers List
Recommended
Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers List
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Recommended
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Recommended
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Related Stories
The shrink-sleeve labels market is experiencing significant growth driven by evolving consumer preferences and advancements in technology.
Market Trends
Shrink Sleeve Labels Market to Hit $21 Billion by 2034, Driven by Rising Demand in the Pharmaceutical Sector
Premier
Market Trends
New Data: Healthcare Supply Chain Trends, Challenges, & Opportunities
Cybersecurity Getty
Market Trends
Ransomware Attacks Target Healthcare Providers
Sanofi supports its employees with cancer and other diagnoses through a new program.
Market Trends
Sanofi Supports Employees Diagnosed With Cancer and Illnesses
Top Stories
For cartridges, the In Process Control (IPC) helps prevent losses during production.
Packaging/Filling
Top Articles of 2024, #8: Nonprofit Civica Installs New High-value Filling Lines for Essential Medicines
The #8 most clicked article of 2024: Civica is on a mission to deliver quality generic medicines—including insulin—at low cost.
Novo Nordisk, Clayton, North Carolina, US. New production facilities announced 24 June 2024. To be completed in 2027-2029.
Aseptic/Sterile
Top Articles of 2024, #9: Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk Invest Billions in North Carolina Manufacturing
Injectables like Novo Nordisk's Ozempic run the risk of counterfeit relabeling.
Market Trends
Top Articles of 2024, #10: Novo Nordisk’s Fight Against Ozempic Counterfeits
Pmmi Logo
PMMI News
PMMI Invests Over $800K to Empower the Future Workforce – 2024 Year in Review
lbs. distribution was founded in 2017 by a group of cannabis entrepreneurs with the goal of creating a robust and efficient supply chain of legal cannabis throughout California.
Machinery
Cannabis Distributor Supercharges Packaging Efficiency with Automation
INTRODUCING! The Latest Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
The exciting new PACK EXPO Southeast 2025 unites all vertical markets in one dynamic hub, generating more innovative answers to packaging challenges for life sciences products. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity for your business!
Read More
INTRODUCING! The Latest Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
Products
The iPack® Rx Unit Dose Packaging System streamlines the packaging and labeling of medications, ensuring healthcare providers can deliver the correct dose to the correct patient at the correct time.
iPack Rx Unit Dose Packaging System Achieves CE Certification
This marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to improving patient safety through precise unit dose packaging and bar code labeling of medication.
RRD’s ConnectOne Storefront Designed to Drive Efficiency, Reduce Costs for Brands
Schreiner MediPharm Develops Cut-Through Indicator for Closure Seals
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Hcp Mono Material Barrier Pouches Hero
Recyclability
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
Hcp Cobot Palletizers Hero
Robotics/Automation
Researched List: Cobot Palletizers
Hcp Sustainable Packaging Suppliers
Sustainability
Researched List: Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers
Hcp Top Articles 2023 Image
Market Trends
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles of 2023
View More »