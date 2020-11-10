Conveyors Feature Metered Merge With Manual Lift Gates

Multi-Conveyor has added to its portfolio a series of powered plastic chain conveyors that incorporate manual lift gates for operator access and pneumatic stop/clamp control for seamless merges. The new technology merges two lines fed from two existing case packers down to a single lane prior to the processor’s case sealer and palletizer.

Slightly inclined, the offset conveyors incorporate manual lift gate assemblies for operator access within a confined production area. The designated priority line conveys the cases to a right-angle transfer maintaining product orientation. Product ultimately single files to an existing case sealer, controlled by strategically placed sensors and metering devices.

Manual lift gates allow operators to easily move between production lines. Demo boxes simulate how an operator can easily lift the infeed end of the gate assembly, which triggers a pneumatic roller stop assembly to halt production. When the lift gate is lowered back into position, the pneumatic roller stop retracts to resume normal production flow.

According to Sales Account Manager Tom Wright, manual lift gates with pneumatic stops are unique updates to any merging conveyor. "They allow the operator to safely walk through the line versus walking all the way around the production floor, saving valuable time, especially when they need to be at two line locations in rapid sequence," Wright states.

Multi-Conveyor implemented two operator access points within the confined room layout available that provides access to raw materials in or out of restricted space, Wright adds. "Without these features, our customers would require relocating this production line elsewhere, requiring more floor space which adds cost and requires more time for operators to move materials around."

Photo sensors and electrical safety switches are mounted and pre-wired for the mechanical lift gate assembly. Other features include LBP (low back pressure) transitions prior to the lift gates; stop clamp assemblies; and roller assist to maintain orientation through the right-angle transfer.

Visit Multi-Conveyor’s virtual showroom on PACK EXPO Connects and watch demos here.















