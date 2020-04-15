Quick Hits: iPads to the Rescue in Hospitals

Tablets are helping pick up the slack in hospitals as isolation and distancing ensue.

Tim Hayes
Apr 15th, 2020
A recent WIRED article discussed the role of Apple’s ubiquitous iPad in the ever-changing climate of pandemic hospitals. At Massachusetts General Hospital (Mass General), rooms in the isolation ward are outfitted with iPads mounted to IV poles. The devices contain software that allow nurses to check on and communicate with patients without needing to wear protective gear or exposing themselves to the virus. This system, which has been in place for nearly a month, has reduced Mass General’s use of personal protective equipment by half, helping the hospital cope with the nationwide shortage. 

Harris Health in Texas is helping patients who don’t speak English by providing tablets for on-demand access to interpreters to aid communication with pharmacists and dietitians. They also launched a system to streamline end-of-life care to ensure families can be with their loved ones, albeit virtually,  in their final moments. The versatility of tablets in a world where distancing is a necessity has converted longtime opponents of telemedicine into advocates of the technology.

Beep delivering medical supplies at Mayo Clinic.
Quick Hits: Self-Driving Cars are Delivering COVID-19 Supplies
Fully autonomous vehicles are transporting medical supplies at the Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Apr 14th, 2020
Recycling Takes Another Hit During Pandemic
The Coronavirus pandemic is creating a growing waste crisis even as we see images of the earth’s environment clearing from less pollution.
Apr 13th, 2020
Beauty Supplement Line Reimagined to the ‘Maxi’
A package design for Country Life’s line of supplements for skin, hair, and nails uses simplicity, high-quality artwork, and pops of color to highlight the brand’s premium cosmetic benefits.
Apr 13th, 2020
Quick Hits: Smart Toilet Scans Waste for Disease
Stanford University’s smart toilet system analyzes stool and urine samples to identify some cancers and digestive disorders.
Apr 13th, 2020
Quick Hits: Elton John Launches Coronavirus Fund for People with HIV
The famous musician aims to help protect the 37 million people already living with HIV from coronavirus.
Apr 10th, 2020
&ldquo;The current pandemic has shown the crucial need to increase the nation&rsquo;s production capacity in regards protective equipment for our medical professionals,&rdquo; Menon says.
Troy Center for Materials and Manufacturing Sciences Announces PPE, Medical Plastic Recycling Research
Researchers are looking into new ways to produce PPEs from polymers as well as into methods of recycling medical plastics.
Apr 9th, 2020
Quick Hits: Bill Gates is Funding Factories for Potential Coronavirus Vaccines
Gates says The Gates Foundation can mobilize faster than governments to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
Apr 9th, 2020
Quick Hits: FDA Finally Pulls the Plug on Zantac
Concerns regarding contamination with human carcinogens has led to all Zantac being pulled from shelves.
Apr 8th, 2020
Quick Hits: 3M Wants to Make a Billion Masks in 2020
The company is using “surge capacity” to expand production of N95 masks amid the pandemic.
Apr 7th, 2020
Quick Hits: University of Pittsburgh Develops Promising COVID-19 Vaccine
The team had previous experience fighting similar viruses in 2003 and 2014.
Apr 6th, 2020
EXPO PACK M&eacute;xico Canceled Amid COVID-19 Concerns
EXPO PACK México Canceled Amid COVID-19 Concerns
Apr 3rd, 2020
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast: CPGs need to face fears over remote monitoring.
OEM COVID-19 #6: Overcoming Hesitations Around Remote Access
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast shines a light on the safe use of remote monitoring
Apr 3rd, 2020
Quick Hits: New Device Disinfects N95 Masks
A new device that rapidly disinfects medical masks aims to alleviate current mask shortages.
Apr 3rd, 2020
Mobile robots use ultraviolet light to disinfect hospitals and other facilities.
COVID-19 Provides Use Cases for Mobile Robotics
Robots can tackle the three Ds they are known for to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. Mobile robots are suited to disinfecting facilities, providing surveillance, and delivering goods.
Apr 2nd, 2020
Quick Hits: 50-in-1 Blood Test Detects Cancer Early
Researchers at Harvard Medical School have developed a new blood test that detects cancerous tumor DNA.
Apr 2nd, 2020
Quick Hits: Hate Running? New Exoskeleton Aims to Help
Engineers have created a motor-powered system that straps to legs to make running easier.
Apr 1st, 2020
Cannabis and the Coronavirus
Medical and recreational cannabis growers and retailers deemed essential services to help Americans cope with “stay-at-home” orders.
Mar 31st, 2020
Call for Applications: 2020 Excellence in Reusable Packaging Award
The Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) announced the opening of the application period for the 9th annual Excellence in Reusable Packaging Award.
Mar 17th, 2020
Quick Hits: New Device Sterilizes Inhaled Air
ProtectivAir uses UVc light to clean air and protect users against airborne pathogens including COVID-19.
Mar 31st, 2020
Anne Marie Mohan, Editor, Contract Packaging magazine
CBD: Cooperation to Outdo Competition
At the CPA 2020 Annual Meeting, Bruce Bernstein, President of UBIX Processing, talks about the opportunities for CPGs and contract packagers in the growing CBD market.
Mar 30th, 2020
An Appeal to Support Our Essential Services and Critical Infrastructure Workers
The COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be a tremendous global challenge that we must work together to defeat. Now, our essential and critical workers are being relied upon to provide the services we expect every day and we must do everything to support them.
Mar 27th, 2020
Quick Hits: Lung Removed, Cleaned, & Returned to Body
A new surgical procedure in Israel could revolutionize the way cancers are treated.
Mar 30th, 2020
Ultrasound Gel Pouch Gets Ergonomic Design, Reduces Waste
Designed to be easy to hold and evacuate more product, this multilayer spouted pouch replaces the traditional bottle while requiring less energy to manufacture and transport.
Mar 27th, 2020
Telehealth, Home Devices Help Increase Bed Capacity in Hospitals
As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread, there is a growing need for remote monitoring of other types of patients. See how senior living centers are implementing this Virtual Exam Room.
Mar 27th, 2020
OEM COVID-19 #5: BellatRx & Mpac Langen
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast with Canadian OEMs highlights communication early and often.
Mar 26th, 2020
Quick Hits: India Weans Itself off Chinese APIs
India is investing $1.3B to decrease its dependence on Chinese APIs amid supply concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.
Mar 27th, 2020
Second Life: Sterile Wrap Fashioned into Masks
An anesthesiology professor has developed masks from surgical tray wrap that cannot be penetrated by water or bacteria and block 99.9% of particles. Prototypes are underway.
Mar 27th, 2020
Why Women are Under-Represented in the C-Suite
If companies with more women in leadership roles have greater innovation, increased productivity, higher employee satisfaction, and higher employee retention, why are there so few in the C suite?
Mar 26th, 2020
Quick Hits: Tesla Starts Making Medical Devices
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company will manufacture ventilators in case of a shortage.
Mar 26th, 2020
Popularity of Cannabis Formats Evolving, Packaging Follows Suit
Dried flower is giving way to creams, gels, dried teas/powders and inhalers, products that doubled in growth in two years’ time. Packaging for cannabis is expanding to meet this growth.
Mar 25th, 2020
Quick Hits: Costume Designers Shift Production to Make Medical Masks
The costume design industry has gotten involved to address the shortage of medical supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Mar 25th, 2020