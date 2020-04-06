Quick Hits: University of Pittsburgh Develops Promising COVID-19 Vaccine

The team had previous experience fighting similar viruses in 2003 and 2014.

Tim Hayes
Apr 6th, 2020
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
UPMC

Face masks, hand sanitizer, and ventilators are in short supply, but just as important is a vaccine for COVID-19. Unfortunately, development and approval of a vaccine is a long road. According to a recent MedicalExpress article, a team of researchers at the Pitt School of Medicine that had experience with similar viruses developed a novel vaccine candidate that showed promise in the first peer-reviewed research. 

Rather than using mRNA like the other experimental vaccine candidate, this one uses a more established approach with lab-made pieces of viral protein to build immunity. The vaccine, which the authors are calling PittCoVacc (an abbreviation for Pittsburgh Coronavirus Vaccine) is delivered via a microneedle array for increased potency. It’s a fingertip-sized patch of tiny needles made entirely of sugar and the protein pieces that dissolve into the skin. 

COVID-19 Vaccine
Quick Hits: University of Pittsburgh Develops Promising COVID-19 Vaccine
The team had previous experience fighting similar viruses in 2003 and 2014.
Apr 6th, 2020
EXPO PACK M&eacute;xico Canceled Amid COVID-19 Concerns
EXPO PACK México Canceled Amid COVID-19 Concerns
Apr 3rd, 2020
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast: CPGs need to face fears over remote monitoring.
OEM COVID-19 #6: Overcoming Hesitations Around Remote Access
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast shines a light on the safe use of remote monitoring
Apr 3rd, 2020
Terminator CoV
Quick Hits: New Device Disinfects N95 Masks
A new device that rapidly disinfects medical masks aims to alleviate current mask shortages.
Apr 3rd, 2020
Mobile robots use ultraviolet light to disinfect hospitals and other facilities.
COVID-19 Provides Use Cases for Mobile Robotics
Robots can tackle the three Ds they are known for to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. Mobile robots are suited to disinfecting facilities, providing surveillance, and delivering goods.
Apr 2nd, 2020
Pancreas Cancer Cells
Quick Hits: 50-in-1 Blood Test Detects Cancer Early
Researchers at Harvard Medical School have developed a new blood test that detects cancerous tumor DNA.
Apr 2nd, 2020
Running Exoskeleton
Quick Hits: Hate Running? New Exoskeleton Aims to Help
Engineers have created a motor-powered system that straps to legs to make running easier.
Apr 1st, 2020
Recreational and medical cannabis deemed essential to cope with &apos;stay-at-home&apos; orders.
Cannabis and the Coronavirus
Medical and recreational cannabis growers and retailers deemed essential services to help Americans cope with “stay-at-home” orders.
Mar 31st, 2020
Excellence In Reusable Packaging Award
Call for Applications: 2020 Excellence in Reusable Packaging Award
The Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) announced the opening of the application period for the 9th annual Excellence in Reusable Packaging Award.
Mar 17th, 2020
ProtectivAir
Quick Hits: New Device Sterilizes Inhaled Air
ProtectivAir uses UVc light to clean air and protect users against airborne pathogens including COVID-19.
Mar 31st, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 30 At 2 59 06 Pm
COVID-19 Survey: Early Results Reflect CPGs' Current Resolve, Future Uncertainty
Responses indicate that companies producing packaged goods tend to be “So far, so good, all things considered” as one phrased it, and supply chains remain intact. But when asked to forecast into the future, there's far less consensus.
Mar 30th, 2020
Anne Marie Mohan, Editor, Contract Packaging magazine
CBD: Cooperation to Outdo Competition
At the CPA 2020 Annual Meeting, Bruce Bernstein, President of UBIX Processing, talks about the opportunities for CPGs and contract packagers in the growing CBD market.
Mar 30th, 2020
Emerson
An Appeal to Support Our Essential Services and Critical Infrastructure Workers
The COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be a tremendous global challenge that we must work together to defeat. Now, our essential and critical workers are being relied upon to provide the services we expect every day and we must do everything to support them.
Mar 27th, 2020
Lung Cancer
Quick Hits: Lung Removed, Cleaned, & Returned to Body
A new surgical procedure in Israel could revolutionize the way cancers are treated.
Mar 30th, 2020
HR Pharmaceuticals won an FPA silver award for EcoVue by Glenroy. It is a flexible package for ultrasound gel featuring custom film requiring less energy to manufacture and transport.
Ultrasound Gel Pouch Gets Ergonomic Design, Reduces Waste
Designed to be easy to hold and evacuate more product, this multilayer spouted pouch replaces the traditional bottle while requiring less energy to manufacture and transport.
Mar 27th, 2020
Dictum Telehealth
Telehealth, Home Devices Help Increase Bed Capacity in Hospitals
As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread, there is a growing need for remote monitoring of other types of patients. See how senior living centers are implementing this Virtual Exam Room.
Mar 27th, 2020
COVID-19&rsquo;s Impact on the Canadian Market
OEM COVID-19 #5: BellatRx & Mpac Langen
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast with Canadian OEMs highlights communication early and often.
Mar 26th, 2020
India cuts ties with Chinese APIs
Quick Hits: India Weans Itself off Chinese APIs
India is investing $1.3B to decrease its dependence on Chinese APIs amid supply concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.
Mar 27th, 2020
Mask Prototypes
Second Life: Sterile Wrap Fashioned into Masks
An anesthesiology professor has developed masks from surgical tray wrap that cannot be penetrated by water or bacteria and block 99.9% of particles. Prototypes are underway.
Mar 27th, 2020
Getty Images 82633841
Why Women are Under-Represented in the C-Suite
If companies with more women in leadership roles have greater innovation, increased productivity, higher employee satisfaction, and higher employee retention, why are there so few in the C suite?
Mar 26th, 2020
More in Home
Flexible Packaging for Infinite CBD Gummies
Popularity of Cannabis Formats Evolving, Packaging Follows Suit
Dried flower is giving way to creams, gels, dried teas/powders and inhalers, products that doubled in growth in two years’ time. Packaging for cannabis is expanding to meet this growth.
Mar 25th, 2020
Hollywood Sign
Quick Hits: Costume Designers Shift Production to Make Medical Masks
The costume design industry has gotten involved to address the shortage of medical supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Mar 25th, 2020
Sejla is a Sales, Business Development, and Project Management professional with over a decade of experience at Formulated Solutions.
Sejla Repetti Promoted to Vice President of Commercial Development, Formulated Solutions
New VP expected to strategically develop partnerships in Brand Partners.
Mar 24th, 2020
Dave Jacek, additive manufacturing technician, oversees production of 3D-printed disposable respirator mask prototypes at Ford&apos;s Advanced Manufacturing Center.
Ford Motor Drives COVID-19 Medical Mission
Responding to the Coronavirus crisis, the automotive manufacturer teams up with 3M and GE Healthcare to expand production of much-needed medical equipment.
Mar 24th, 2020
Gettyimages 107907121 2
PPE and Device Manufacturers: FDA Offers Import Instructions
To increase U.S. supplies, FDA is providing instructions and a specific email address to get questions and concerns addressed quickly.
Mar 24th, 2020
0
Thermoformer Steps Up to Fight COVID-19
Mar 24th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 24 At 10 48 34 Am
Packaging and Processing Industry COVID-19 Resources
PMMI collated resources for the industry to navigate business in uncertain times.
Mar 24th, 2020
Getty Images 1127072463
All Roads Lead to Delay in the Time of COVID-19
Land, sea or air – the supply chain is being hard hit by shortages, delays, rising costs and lack of workers due to the coronavirus.
Mar 24th, 2020
At-Home Diagnostics Tests
Quick Hits: Diagnostic Startup Launches At-Home Coronavirus Kit
Secure results will be available online within 48 hours, and patients who test positive will be connected with physicians.
Mar 24th, 2020
Fda Stock Photo
FDA Town Halls on COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests
The FDA is working to support the expansion of safe and accurate COVID-19 testing, while monitoring for counterfeit tests such as those seized at LAX. As companies move quickly, brand protection should not be overlooked.
Mar 24th, 2020
Jim Chrzan, VP of Content &amp; Brand Strategy, PMMI Media Group
Musings on Sustainability
Read what Jim Chrzan, VP of Content & Brand Strategy at PMMI Media Group, and Sean Riley, PMMI’s Senior Director of Media & Industry Communications, had to say about the state of sustainability during a lively conversation at the show earlier this month.
Mar 23rd, 2020
Hands-Free Door Opener
Got a 3D Printer? Make this DIY Hands-Free Door Opener
A company that specializes in medical 3D printing released a file for a door attachment to fight the spread of coronavirus.
Mar 23rd, 2020