Quick Hits: New Device Disinfects N95 Masks

The COVID-19 pandemic has decimated entire industries, but certainly not the medical mask market. Cut-and-sew manufacturers across the world are pivoting to produce fabric medical masks to address shortages in healthcare facilities, but costs are high. A recent Medgadget article discussed a new device that can increase the longevity of N95 medical masks by disinfecting them.

PRESCIENTX, a medical device company based in Ontario, Canada, has begun taking orders for a newly-developed device that uses ultraviolet light to rapidly disinfect masks. The device, dubbed the Terminator CoV, is adjustable to fit masks of various sizes, and can process up to 500 masks per hour. Operators can adjust the speed of the conveyor belt that loads masks into the Terminator CoV.