Quick Hits: 50-in-1 Blood Test Detects Cancer Early

Researchers at Harvard Medical School have developed a new blood test that detects cancerous tumor DNA.

Tim Hayes
Apr 2nd, 2020
Pancreas Cancer Cells
Pancreas Cancer Cells
Alamy

A recent article from The Guardian discussed a new blood test that screens for hard-to-detect cancers. The system, developed at Harvard Medical School’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, not only detects cancer, but also uses machine learning to indicate what type of cancer the patient has. The team behind the concept gave the system data related to methylation patterns in DNA from blood samples of over 2,800 patients. Roughly half of the sample group had cancer, while the other half did not. 

Results showed that less than 1% of the patients without cancer were wrongly identified by the system. The test was able to offer a prediction for where the cancer originated with 93% accuracy. The system is now being explored in clinical trials.

Pancreas Cancer Cells
Apr 2nd, 2020
Running Exoskeleton
Quick Hits: Hate Running? New Exoskeleton Aims to Help
Engineers have created a motor-powered system that straps to legs to make running easier.
Apr 1st, 2020
Recreational and medical cannabis deemed essential to cope with &apos;stay-at-home&apos; orders.
Cannabis and the Coronavirus
Medical and recreational cannabis growers and retailers deemed essential services to help Americans cope with “stay-at-home” orders.
Mar 31st, 2020
Excellence In Reusable Packaging Award
Call for Applications: 2020 Excellence in Reusable Packaging Award
The Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) announced the opening of the application period for the 9th annual Excellence in Reusable Packaging Award.
Mar 17th, 2020
ProtectivAir
Quick Hits: New Device Sterilizes Inhaled Air
ProtectivAir uses UVc light to clean air and protect users against airborne pathogens including COVID-19.
Mar 31st, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 30 At 2 59 06 Pm
COVID-19 Survey: Early Results CPGs' Reflect Current Resolve, Future Uncertainty
Responses indicate that companies producing packaged goods tend to be “So far, so good, all things considered” as one phrased it, and supply chains remain intact. But when asked to forecast into the future, there's far less consensus.
Mar 30th, 2020
Anne Marie Mohan, Editor, Contract Packaging magazine
CBD: Cooperation to Outdo Competition
At the CPA 2020 Annual Meeting, Bruce Bernstein, President of UBIX Processing, talks about the opportunities for CPGs and contract packagers in the growing CBD market.
Mar 30th, 2020
Emerson
An Appeal to Support Our Essential Services and Critical Infrastructure Workers
The COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be a tremendous global challenge that we must work together to defeat. Now, our essential and critical workers are being relied upon to provide the services we expect every day and we must do everything to support them.
Mar 27th, 2020
Lung Cancer
Quick Hits: Lung Removed, Cleaned, & Returned to Body
A new surgical procedure in Israel could revolutionize the way cancers are treated.
Mar 30th, 2020
HR Pharmaceuticals won an FPA silver award for EcoVue by Glenroy. It is a flexible package for ultrasound gel featuring custom film requiring less energy to manufacture and transport.
Ultrasound Gel Pouch Gets Ergonomic Design, Reduces Waste
Designed to be easy to hold and evacuate more product, this multilayer spouted pouch replaces the traditional bottle while requiring less energy to manufacture and transport.
Mar 27th, 2020
Dictum Telehealth
Telehealth, Home Devices Help Increase Bed Capacity in Hospitals
As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread, there is a growing need for remote monitoring of other types of patients. See how senior living centers are implementing this Virtual Exam Room.
Mar 27th, 2020
COVID-19&rsquo;s Impact on the Canadian Market
OEM COVID-19 #5: BellatRx & Mpac Langen
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast with Canadian OEMs highlights communication early and often.
Mar 26th, 2020
India cuts ties with Chinese APIs
Quick Hits: India Weans Itself off Chinese APIs
India is investing $1.3B to decrease its dependence on Chinese APIs amid supply concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.
Mar 27th, 2020
Mask Prototypes
Second Life: Sterile Wrap Fashioned into Masks
An anesthesiology professor has developed masks from surgical tray wrap that cannot be penetrated by water or bacteria and block 99.9% of particles. Prototypes are underway.
Mar 27th, 2020
Getty Images 82633841
Why Women are Under-Represented in the C-Suite
If companies with more women in leadership roles have greater innovation, increased productivity, higher employee satisfaction, and higher employee retention, why are there so few in the C suite?
Mar 26th, 2020
Elon Musk
Quick Hits: Tesla Starts Making Medical Devices
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company will manufacture ventilators in case of a shortage.
Mar 26th, 2020
Flexible Packaging for Infinite CBD Gummies
Popularity of Cannabis Formats Evolving, Packaging Follows Suit
Dried flower is giving way to creams, gels, dried teas/powders and inhalers, products that doubled in growth in two years’ time. Packaging for cannabis is expanding to meet this growth.
Mar 25th, 2020
Hollywood Sign
Quick Hits: Costume Designers Shift Production to Make Medical Masks
The costume design industry has gotten involved to address the shortage of medical supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Mar 25th, 2020
Sejla is a Sales, Business Development, and Project Management professional with over a decade of experience at Formulated Solutions.
Sejla Repetti Promoted to Vice President of Commercial Development, Formulated Solutions
New VP expected to strategically develop partnerships in Brand Partners.
Mar 24th, 2020
Dave Jacek, additive manufacturing technician, oversees production of 3D-printed disposable respirator mask prototypes at Ford&apos;s Advanced Manufacturing Center.
Ford Motor Drives COVID-19 Medical Mission
Responding to the Coronavirus crisis, the automotive manufacturer teams up with 3M and GE Healthcare to expand production of much-needed medical equipment.
Mar 24th, 2020
Thermoformer Steps Up to Fight COVID-19
Mar 24th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 24 At 10 48 34 Am
Packaging and Processing Industry COVID-19 Resources
PMMI collated resources for the industry to navigate business in uncertain times.
Mar 24th, 2020
Getty Images 1127072463
All Roads Lead to Delay in the Time of COVID-19
Land, sea or air – the supply chain is being hard hit by shortages, delays, rising costs and lack of workers due to the coronavirus.
Mar 24th, 2020
At-Home Diagnostics Tests
Quick Hits: Diagnostic Startup Launches At-Home Coronavirus Kit
Secure results will be available online within 48 hours, and patients who test positive will be connected with physicians.
Mar 24th, 2020
Fda Stock Photo
FDA Town Halls on COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests
The FDA is working to support the expansion of safe and accurate COVID-19 testing, while monitoring for counterfeit tests such as those seized at LAX. As companies move quickly, brand protection should not be overlooked.
Mar 24th, 2020
Jim Chrzan, VP of Content &amp; Brand Strategy, PMMI Media Group
Musings on Sustainability
Read what Jim Chrzan, VP of Content & Brand Strategy at PMMI Media Group, and Sean Riley, PMMI’s Senior Director of Media & Industry Communications, had to say about the state of sustainability during a lively conversation at the show earlier this month.
Mar 23rd, 2020
Hands-Free Door Opener
Got a 3D Printer? Make this DIY Hands-Free Door Opener
A company that specializes in medical 3D printing released a file for a door attachment to fight the spread of coronavirus.
Mar 23rd, 2020
How Morrison Container Handling Solutions and F.R. Drake Company are Navigating COVID-19
OEM Covid-19 Response #4: Morrison Container & F.R. Drake
Special UnPACKED with PMMI podcast series offers operational best practices for dealing with the pandemic.
Mar 20th, 2020
How Polypack, Inc. and Garvey Corporation are Navigating COVID-19
OEM Covid-19 Response #3: Polypack, Inc. & Garvey Corp.
Special UnPACKED with PMMI podcast series provides an evolving look at how OEMs are forging ahead after employing proper caution.
Mar 20th, 2020
ViriMASK
Quick Hits: Now There's a Better Face Mask
The ViriMASK aims to replace N95/Surgical Masks by protecting against a range of particles and bacteria.
Mar 20th, 2020
How Pearson Packaging Systems is Navigating COVID-19
OEM Covid-19 Response #2: Pearson Packaging Systems
Special UnPACKED with PMMI podcast series reveals how packaging offers certainty during uncertain times.
Mar 19th, 2020
Sm Graphic Anderson
OEM Covid-19 Response #1: ProMach, Inc.
Special UnPACKED with PMMI podcast series offers candid insight from a global OEM supplier on surviving in a world that changes from day to day.
Mar 19th, 2020