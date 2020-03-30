COVID-19 Survey: Early Results Reflect Current Resolve, Future Uncertainty

Responses indicate that companies producing packaged goods tend to be “So far, so good, all things considered” as one phrased it, and supply chains remain intact. But when asked to forecast into the future, there's far less consensus.

Matt Reynolds
Mar 30th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 30 At 2 59 06 Pm

In response to COVID-19, Packaging World magazine polled its readership of CPGs and brand owners to begin to see how the industry was dealing with the crisis. The poll, available here, is  still open and still collecting data, but the following is an early snapshot of results.

The survey, sent out via email to a targeted audience on March 26, netted 115 highly qualified responses from food and beverage, healthcare, cosmetics, personal care, and other packaged goods manufacturers. Respondents ranged from engineers to package design and development, but the largest portion, at 26% of all responses, were CEOs or senior management.

62% of respondents are still coming into the office, with the remaining 38% working from home. It should be noted that the lion’s share of respondents (81%) come from the food and beverage industry, with others in healthcare packaging, so most respondents are deemed essential workers by the government. 

Screen Shot 2020 03 30 At 2 57 16 Pm

An impressive 19% of respondents are either in the process of refitting or retooling, or considering doing so, in support of production to help governmental and health organizations with respirators, masks, or other critical healthcare materials relevant to suppressing the spread of COVID-19. On Friday, after the survey was sent to the Packaging World Audience, the White House said it would fully invoke the Defense Production Act, potentially compelling private businesses to produce essential healthcare materials. Still, 12% of survey respondents already are doing so, and another 7% are discussing doing so. Again, with 82% of respondents in the food and beverage industry, many are already deemed essential.

Major themes among write-in answers to the basic question: What is your company’s biggest challenge related to COVID-19? center around the following:

·     Foodservice sector shutdown

·      Exacerbated labor shortage with fears of sickness, school closures, etc.

·      Sourcing materials and ingredients (China specifically)

A remarkable 55% of respondents say that supply chains have not been disrupted, at least not in the short term. One respondent added: “only a small portion of our supply chain is affected; some ingredient delays and sanitizer shortages,” and another said “Ingredients were initially the issue, but our carriers have since bounced back. Otherwise, it has been surprisingly good for us.”

Screen Shot 2020 03 30 At 2 58 12 Pm

In general, there have been some delays in materials and ingredient inputs, but respondents’ general tone is cautiously optimistic, according to the survey. The simplest, yet perhaps most poignant, response simply said “Basic needs are being met.”

However, there are those that are struggling to source raw materials, packaging materials especially. And despite the positive tone about how well the supply chain has held up so far, the future is less certain to respondents. When asked how they will keep up with business in the future if restrictions remain in place for more than 2-3 months, such stark responses as “May not survive” were entered on the survey. Those, though, are balanced by more optimistic, though pragmatic, answers. For instance, one respondent said: “As long as ingredients/materials continue to come in and our clients are still taking product away, we don't really see any issues with a longer restriction. The core issue would be the morale of our employees. 2-3 months is a long time to be under a shelter in place situation.”

The most representative and repeated (in spirit, at least) answer to the question about what the future holds was, “Do not know yet. Everything Is very fluid!”

Hiring and interviewing are split down the middle, with 49% of responding companies having such practices on hold, and the other 51% continuing on with personnel acquisition.

Nearly the same story can be told about capital expenditures—55% of respondents report that capital expenditures are on temporary hold, with the remaining 45% saying they’re continuing on as normal. The split division of answers in these two categories illustrates the lack of certainty or industry-wide agreement on what the future holds. Perhaps the clearest evidence of this is the majority of respondents, 57%, say that it’s too early to tell whether or not there will be any changes in capital equipment buying. Of the outliers to this opinion, 21% foresee limiting their capital expenditures, and 5% expect to expand them. And the remaining 17% foresee business-as-usual with regards to procuring equipment. 

This survey will remain open and will be disseminated in the future to compare, apples to apples, responses during different collection points. 

Excellence In Reusable Packaging Award
Call for Applications: 2020 Excellence in Reusable Packaging Award
The Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) announced the opening of the application period for the 9th annual Excellence in Reusable Packaging Award.
Mar 17th, 2020
ProtectivAir
Quick Hits: New Device Sterilizes Inhaled Air
ProtectivAir uses UVc light to clean air and protect users against airborne pathogens including COVID-19.
Mar 31st, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 30 At 2 59 06 Pm
COVID-19 Survey: Early Results Reflect Current Resolve, Future Uncertainty
Responses indicate that companies producing packaged goods tend to be “So far, so good, all things considered” as one phrased it, and supply chains remain intact. But when asked to forecast into the future, there's far less consensus.
Mar 30th, 2020
Anne Marie Mohan, Editor, Contract Packaging magazine
CBD: Cooperation to Outdo Competition
At the CPA 2020 Annual Meeting, Bruce Bernstein, President of UBIX Processing, talks about the opportunities for CPGs and contract packagers in the growing CBD market.
Mar 30th, 2020
Emerson
An Appeal to Support Our Essential Services and Critical Infrastructure Workers
The COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be a tremendous global challenge that we must work together to defeat. Now, our essential and critical workers are being relied upon to provide the services we expect every day and we must do everything to support them.
Mar 27th, 2020
Lung Cancer
Quick Hits: Lung Removed, Cleaned, & Returned to Body
A new surgical procedure in Israel could revolutionize the way cancers are treated.
Mar 30th, 2020
HR Pharmaceuticals won an FPA silver award for EcoVue by Glenroy. It is a flexible package for ultrasound gel featuring custom film requiring less energy to manufacture and transport.
Ultrasound Gel Pouch Gets Ergonomic Design, Reduces Waste
Designed to be easy to hold and evacuate more product, this multilayer spouted pouch replaces the traditional bottle while requiring less energy to manufacture and transport.
Mar 27th, 2020
Dictum Telehealth
Telehealth, Home Devices Help Increase Bed Capacity in Hospitals
As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread, there is a growing need for remote monitoring of other types of patients. See how senior living centers are implementing this Virtual Exam Room.
Mar 27th, 2020
COVID-19&rsquo;s Impact on the Canadian Market
OEM COVID-19 #5: BellatRx & Mpac Langen
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast with Canadian OEMs highlights communication early and often.
Mar 26th, 2020
India cuts ties with Chinese APIs
Quick Hits: India Weans Itself off Chinese APIs
India is investing $1.3B to decrease its dependence on Chinese APIs amid supply concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.
Mar 27th, 2020
Mask Prototypes
Second Life: Sterile Wrap Fashioned into Masks
An anesthesiology professor has developed masks from surgical tray wrap that cannot be penetrated by water or bacteria and block 99.9% of particles. Prototypes are underway.
Mar 27th, 2020
Getty Images 82633841
Why Women are Under-Represented in the C-Suite
If companies with more women in leadership roles have greater innovation, increased productivity, higher employee satisfaction, and higher employee retention, why are there so few in the C suite?
Mar 26th, 2020
Elon Musk
Quick Hits: Tesla Starts Making Medical Devices
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company will manufacture ventilators in case of a shortage.
Mar 26th, 2020
Flexible Packaging for Infinite CBD Gummies
Popularity of Cannabis Formats Evolving, Packaging Follows Suit
Dried flower is giving way to creams, gels, dried teas/powders and inhalers, products that doubled in growth in two years’ time. Packaging for cannabis is expanding to meet this growth.
Mar 25th, 2020
Hollywood Sign
Quick Hits: Costume Designers Shift Production to Make Medical Masks
The costume design industry has gotten involved to address the shortage of medical supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Mar 25th, 2020
Sejla is a Sales, Business Development, and Project Management professional with over a decade of experience at Formulated Solutions.
Sejla Repetti Promoted to Vice President of Commercial Development, Formulated Solutions
New VP expected to strategically develop partnerships in Brand Partners.
Mar 24th, 2020
Dave Jacek, additive manufacturing technician, oversees production of 3D-printed disposable respirator mask prototypes at Ford&apos;s Advanced Manufacturing Center.
Ford Motor Drives COVID-19 Medical Mission
Responding to the Coronavirus crisis, the automotive manufacturer teams up with 3M and GE Healthcare to expand production of much-needed medical equipment.
Mar 24th, 2020
Gettyimages 107907121 2
PPE and Device Manufacturers: FDA Offers Import Instructions
To increase U.S. supplies, FDA is providing instructions and a specific email address to get questions and concerns addressed quickly.
Mar 24th, 2020
0
Thermoformer Steps Up to Fight COVID-19
Mar 24th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 24 At 10 48 34 Am
Packaging and Processing Industry COVID-19 Resources
PMMI collated resources for the industry to navigate business in uncertain times.
Mar 24th, 2020
More in Home
At-Home Diagnostics Tests
Quick Hits: Diagnostic Startup Launches At-Home Coronavirus Kit
Secure results will be available online within 48 hours, and patients who test positive will be connected with physicians.
Mar 24th, 2020
Fda Stock Photo
FDA Town Halls on COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests
The FDA is working to support the expansion of safe and accurate COVID-19 testing, while monitoring for counterfeit tests such as those seized at LAX. As companies move quickly, brand protection should not be overlooked.
Mar 24th, 2020
Jim Chrzan, VP of Content &amp; Brand Strategy, PMMI Media Group
Musings on Sustainability
Read what Jim Chrzan, VP of Content & Brand Strategy at PMMI Media Group, and Sean Riley, PMMI’s Senior Director of Media & Industry Communications, had to say about the state of sustainability during a lively conversation at the show earlier this month.
Mar 23rd, 2020
Hands-Free Door Opener
Got a 3D Printer? Make this DIY Hands-Free Door Opener
A company that specializes in medical 3D printing released a file for a door attachment to fight the spread of coronavirus.
Mar 23rd, 2020
How Morrison Container Handling Solutions and F.R. Drake Company are Navigating COVID-19
OEM Covid-19 Response #4: Morrison Container & F.R. Drake
Special UnPACKED with PMMI podcast series offers operational best practices for dealing with the pandemic.
Mar 20th, 2020
How Polypack, Inc. and Garvey Corporation are Navigating COVID-19
OEM Covid-19 Response #3: Polypack, Inc. & Garvey Corp.
Special UnPACKED with PMMI podcast series provides an evolving look at how OEMs are forging ahead after employing proper caution.
Mar 20th, 2020
ViriMASK
Quick Hits: Now There's a Better Face Mask
The ViriMASK aims to replace N95/Surgical Masks by protecting against a range of particles and bacteria.
Mar 20th, 2020
How Pearson Packaging Systems is Navigating COVID-19
OEM Covid-19 Response #2: Pearson Packaging Systems
Special UnPACKED with PMMI podcast series reveals how packaging offers certainty during uncertain times.
Mar 19th, 2020
Sm Graphic Anderson
OEM Covid-19 Response #1: ProMach, Inc.
Special UnPACKED with PMMI podcast series offers candid insight from a global OEM supplier on surviving in a world that changes from day to day.
Mar 19th, 2020
Matt Reynolds, Editor, Packaging World
PACK EXPO East: From the Floor
Did you miss PACK EXPO East? See what Packaging World Editor Matt Reynolds had to say in the “PACK EXPO Rewind Show Floor Findings” podcast with PMMI’s Sean Riley.
Mar 19th, 2020
Paris precautions
Quick Hits: Louis Vuitton is Making Hand Sanitizer
The luxury brands conglomerate is using its perfume production lines to make hand sanitizer amid coronavirus outbreak.
Mar 19th, 2020
Printing &amp; Shelf Impact&mdash;Bear Naked&circledR; Premium Granola, TC Transcontinental Packaging
2020 FPA Silver Winners
List of the 2020 FPA Silver Winners.
Mar 18th, 2020