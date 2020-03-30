Quick Hits: Lung Removed, Cleaned, & Returned to Body

A recent Good News Network article discussed a revolutionary medical treatment that could very likely change the way cancer is treated. A team at Beilinson Hospital in Israel successfully removed a man’s lung, cleaned it of cancerous tumors, and implanted it back into his chest, with no need for a transplant. The patient, in his mid-40s, had a tumor blocking the main artery to his left lung, causing it to collapse.

Putting the man on the transplant list or subjecting him to chemotherapy would keep him in a life-threatening state. The team of surgeons, anesthesiologists and technicians opted for an experimental operation. The man continued breathing with his good lung while the other was disconnected, cleaned of tumors, and reconnected.