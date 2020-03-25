When you think of masks produced by the costume design industry, you probably picture Hannibal Lector, Zorro, or Michael Myers. According to a recent Hollywood Reporter article, IATSE’s Theatre Wardrobe Locals, the Hollywood Costumers Local, and Costume Designers Guild have tasked their sewers to make protective masks for immediate distribution to health care facilities. Anyone who can sew is invited to participate in the production or delivery of masks, while adhering to social distancing guidelines of course. The effort was outlined in a COVID-19 update distributed to members of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, which represents editing and sound communities.
Quick Hits: Costume Designers Shift Production to Make Medical Masks
The costume design industry has gotten involved to address the shortage of medical supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
