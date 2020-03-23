Got a 3D Printer? Make this DIY Hands-Free Door Opener

Oftentimes, innovation comes from necessity, and as the global effort to contain the spread of coronavirus marches on, we’ve seen new products emerge to help the cause. Door handles are germ magnets, but using a covered arm to open a door rather than a bare hand can make a difference. A recent Medgadget article discussed a free product from Materialise, a company that has specialized in 3D printing for three decades, that aims to curb the spread of germs via door handles.

The company released these plans for a “Hands-Free 3D-Printed Door Opener to Help Against the Spread of Coronavirus.” A single 3D printer can generate dozens of these door handles in a day, and an entire hospital can be outfitted with them in just a few days. A video with more information can be viewed here.