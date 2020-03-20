You’ve probably seen more facemasks this week than the rest of your life combined. It was only a matter of time before someone tried to develop a better version of the papery elastic-strap version we’re familiar with. According to a recent Medgadget article, that someone is an Israeli physician, and his product is ViriMASK. ViriMASK may look like a cross between ski goggles and a gas mask, but the benefits of the protective oculo-respirator are serious.

The mask seals around the nose, mouth, and eyes but doesn’t restrict the field of view. It features a replaceable filter and the entire device can be washed and disinfected. It protects against small particles, viruses, bacteria, and aerosols. There’s no information yet on when the product will be available, but more information can be found on their website.