Quick Hits: Now There's a Better Face Mask

The ViriMASK aims to replace N95/Surgical Masks by protecting against a range of particles and bacteria.

Tim Hayes
Mar 20th, 2020
ViriMASK
ViriMASK
ViriMASK

You’ve probably seen more facemasks this week than the rest of your life combined. It was only a matter of time before someone tried to develop a better version of the papery elastic-strap version we’re familiar with. According to a recent Medgadget article, that someone is an Israeli physician, and his product is ViriMASK. ViriMASK may look like a cross between ski goggles and a gas mask, but the benefits of the protective oculo-respirator are serious. 

The mask seals around the nose, mouth, and eyes but doesn’t restrict the field of view. It features a replaceable filter and the entire device can be washed and disinfected. It protects against small particles, viruses, bacteria, and aerosols. There’s no information yet on when the product will be available, but more information can be found on their website.

How Polypack, Inc. and Garvey Corporation are Navigating COVID-19
OEM Covid-19 Response #3: Polypack, Inc. & Garvey Corp.
Special UnPACKED with PMMI podcast series provides an evolving look at how OEMs are forging ahead after employing proper caution.
Mar 20th, 2020
ViriMASK
Quick Hits: Now There's a Better Face Mask
The ViriMASK aims to replace N95/Surgical Masks by protecting against a range of particles and bacteria.
Mar 20th, 2020
How Pearson Packaging Systems is Navigating COVID-19
OEM Covid-19 Response #2: Pearson Packaging Systems
Special UnPACKED with PMMI podcast series reveals how packaging offers certainty during uncertain times
Mar 19th, 2020
Sm Graphic Anderson
OEM Covid-19 Response #1: ProMach, Inc.
Special UnPACKED with PMMI podcast series offers candid insight from a global OEM supplier on surviving in a world that changes from day to day.
Mar 19th, 2020
Matt Reynolds, Editor, Packaging World
PACK EXPO East: From the Floor
Did you miss PACK EXPO East? See what Packaging World Editor Matt Reynolds had to say in the “PACK EXPO Rewind Show Floor Findings” podcast with PMMI’s Sean Riley.
Mar 19th, 2020
Paris precautions
Quick Hits: Louis Vuitton is Making Hand Sanitizer
The luxury brands conglomerate is using its perfume production lines to make hand sanitizer amid coronavirus outbreak.
Mar 19th, 2020
Printing &amp; Shelf Impact&mdash;Bear Naked&circledR; Premium Granola, TC Transcontinental Packaging
2020 FPA Silver Winners
List of the 2020 FPA Silver Winners.
Mar 18th, 2020
Mixing hand sanitizer.
Quick Hits: FDA Encourages Pharmacists to Make Hand Sanitizer
The FDA won’t enforce action against facilities that follow a specific recipe for the germ-killing concoction.
Mar 18th, 2020
Cbd Diffusing Oil
Despite Confusion Over CBD, Sales Projected to Grow
The source and legality of CBD products can cause confusion to consumers, but product sales are expected to reach $20 billion in the US by 2024.
Mar 17th, 2020
Seattle
Quick Hits: Gates Foundation is Distributing At-Home Virus Tests
The Gates Foundation is leveraging an existing program developed to track the spread of influenza.
Mar 17th, 2020
A record-breaking 7,100-plus attendees descended on PACK EXPO East 2020
Record breaking PACK EXPO East 2020 Exceeds Industry Expectations
More expansive show floor welcomes record-shattering 7,100 attendees
Mar 6th, 2020
Fpa Skratch Labs
Limited-Edition Pouch for Tour de France Features 10,000 Unique Designs
Digital printing has emerged as the primary tool for creating personalized packaging for limited editions, helping Consumer Packaged Goods companies better engage and connect with consumers and generate excitement around their brands.
Mar 16th, 2020
Amazon is working on a cure for the common cold.
Quick Hits: Amazon is Developing a Secret Vaccine
The unique project goes by code name “Project Gesundheit,” and could save the U.S. $40 billion a year.
Mar 16th, 2020
RESPMETER
Quick Hits: FDA Gives Opioid Overdose Detector Breakthrough Status
The device contains a biosensor that detects fatal side effects of opioid abuse.
Mar 13th, 2020
Getty Images 1139668667
Finance and Investments in the Legal/Not Legal Cannabis Business
Lack of access to financial institutions and tax breaks, as well as volatile market valuations, challenge the cannabis industry’s ability to expand.
Mar 12th, 2020
Insura Seal Verification
Colorful Seal Verification Technology for Medical Device Packaging
Winning an FPA Gold Award in Technical Innovation, Insura™ Seal Verification technology from Amcor Healthcare Packaging offers a “colorful” option for the countless medical device packages that undergo visual inspection.
Mar 12th, 2020
Vial Packaging
Quick Hits: Packaging Leads to Waste for Expensive Chemo Drugs
Waste from packaging led to $102 million in waste over a period of three years.
Mar 12th, 2020
Ambient Devices Getty Image
Nurses Reveal Their Packaging Pain Points
Live from HealthPack: Tamper-evident stickers draw ire from the nurses’ panel while brighter colors and more latex notification are appreciated.
Mar 11th, 2020
Recalled Insulin Pump
Quick Hits: Death Spurs Insulin Pump Recall
A popular insulin pump was recalled for delivering incorrect doses.
Mar 11th, 2020
The semi-automatic RRA enables PCI to establish a flexible auto-injector assembly process with a minimum of downtime between batches.
Burgeoning Auto-Injector Market Demands Flexible Production Options
Injectable drug delivery is surging, and auto-injectors are helping patients self-administer more easily. PCI Pharma Services turned to an assembly machine from Syntegon Technology to provide the needed flexibility and scalability.
Mar 10th, 2020
More in Home
Electric Shock Device
Quick Hits: FDA Bans Electric Shock Devices in Schools
The decision came after more than a decade of legal battles between a school and its critics.
Mar 10th, 2020
Detecting Covid-19
Quick Hits: Hospitals Use AI to Diagnose Coronavirus
Technology used to detect cancer has been retooled to look for signs of Covid-19.
Mar 9th, 2020
CDMO increases in quality control, product release, and microbiology lab footprint by 40% due to additional expansions.
Formulated Solutions Expands Capacity
A number of acquisitions and installations increase the CDMO’s footprint ensuring upgrades and increases in production capabilities. Further aerosol manufacturing capacity is also planned.
Mar 6th, 2020
The complex structure of Roche&rsquo;s cobas plasma separation card consists of a carrier layer with a bonded nonwoven fabric and an upper layer for protection and labeling.
Flexible Production Makes Roche’s HIV Test Innovation a Success
Roche designed a plasma separation card that greatly simplifies blood sampling and transport. Beckhoff Automation made production of the card cost-effective with its flexible, compact eXtended Transport System.
Mar 6th, 2020
Stream One
High-Barrier Medical and Food Packaging is Recycle-Ready
Healthcare facilities represent some of the largest contributors of plastic waste to landfills and incineration while consumers increasingly seek recycle-ready food packaging.
Mar 6th, 2020
FDA Approved!
Quick Hits: FDA Approves Anti-Nausea Post-Op Injection
16 million Americans suffer from post-op nausea and vomiting each year.
Mar 6th, 2020
Retailers and brands support a transition from UPC to 2D barcodes, watermarks, or RFID tags to provide consumers with more detailed product information and transparency and retailers with more robust supply chain data.
Retail Industry, CPGs Support Switch from UPC to Data-Rich Barcode
Retailers and brands support a transition from UPC to 2D barcodes, watermarks, or RFID tags to provide consumers with more detailed product information and transparency and retailers with more supply chain data.
Mar 5th, 2020
BeCool Pharmaceutics
Quick Hits: Hibernation Drug on the Horizon
The new therapy aims to triple survival with positive neurological outcomes after cardiac arrest.
Mar 5th, 2020
Innovation Stage Logo
Glass-Like Plastic for Injectables
Day 2 Innovation Stage at PACK EXPO East in Philadelphia introduced a film from Japan that delivers same performance as glass for parenteral drugs.
Mar 4th, 2020
Getty Images 123145415
Canada and the Cannabis Market
In October of 2018 Canada was the first nation to fully legalize recreational THC and CBD products for adult use, yet the market’s development has been impacted by the specifics of the legalization rollout.
Mar 4th, 2020
Wipotec Ocs
Live From PACK EXPO East: Integrated Inspection and Checkweigher
Precision high-speed checkweigher is for cylindrical packaging formats, while new ultra-compact X-ray scanner is only 70 mm in width
Mar 4th, 2020
Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli
Quick Hits: Pharma Bro’s Monopolized Drug Goes Generic
The drug's price increased from $13.50 to $750 overnight.
Mar 4th, 2020