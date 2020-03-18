Quick Hits: FDA Encourages Pharmacists to Make Hand Sanitizer

As you know, efforts to contain COVID-19 have led to certain shortages, especially hand sanitizer. According to a recent Bloomberg article, the FDA is allowing licensed pharmacists to mix their own hand sanitizer to increase supply and prevent untrained consumers from attempting it themselves.

Hand sanitizer must contain at least 60% alcohol to fight the virus, so the agency has provided a specific recipe that includes suggested volumes of alcohol, glycerol, hydrogen peroxide, and sterile water.