Quick Hits: FDA Approves Anti-Nausea Post-Op Injection

16 million Americans suffer from post-op nausea and vomiting each year.

Tim Hayes
Mar 6th, 2020
PONV stands for postoperative nausea and vomiting in adults, which affects roughly 16 million patients annually in the U.S. Enduring surgery is hard enough, and no one should have to deal with nausea and vomiting on top of it. Thankfully, a recent Medscape article discussed a new option to treat PONV. The FDA just approved amisulpride injection, aka Barhemsys from Acacia Pharma, which is the first and only green-lit antiemetic intended to treat PONV. Acacia expects to launch the new injection in the second half of 2020.

The complex structure of Roche&rsquo;s cobas plasma separation card consists of a carrier layer with a bonded nonwoven fabric and an upper layer for protection and labeling.
Flexible Production Makes Roche’s HIV Test Innovation a Success
Roche designed a plasma separation card that greatly simplifies blood sampling and transport. Beckhoff Automation made production of the card cost-effective with its flexible, compact eXtended Transport System.
Mar 6th, 2020
Mar 6th, 2020
Retailers and brands support a transition from UPC to 2D barcodes, watermarks, or RFID tags to provide consumers with more detailed product information and transparency and retailers with more robust supply chain data.
Retail Industry, CPGs Support Switch from UPC to Data-Rich Barcode
Retailers and brands support a transition from UPC to 2D barcodes, watermarks, or RFID tags to provide consumers with more detailed product information and transparency and retailers with more supply chain data.
Mar 5th, 2020
BeCool Pharmaceutics
Quick Hits: Hibernation Drug on the Horizon
The new therapy aims to triple survival with positive neurological outcomes after cardiac arrest.
Mar 5th, 2020
Getty Images 123145415
Canada and the Cannabis Market
In October of 2018 Canada was the first nation to fully legalize recreational THC and CBD products for adult use, yet the market’s development has been impacted by the specifics of the legalization rollout.
Mar 4th, 2020
Wipotec Ocs
Live From PACK EXPO East: Integrated Inspection and Checkweigher
Precision high-speed checkweigher is for cylindrical packaging formats, while new ultra-compact X-ray scanner is only 70 mm in width
Mar 4th, 2020
Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli
Quick Hits: Pharma Bro’s Monopolized Drug Goes Generic
The drug's price increased from $13.50 to $750 overnight.
Mar 4th, 2020
Prosthetic Heart Valve
Quick Hits: New Prosthetic Heart Valve Grows With Patient
An innovative new prosthetic heart valve could benefit hundreds of thousands of children.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Use 3
PACK EXPO East Opens in Philadelphia
PACK EXPO East returns to Pennsylvania Convention Center
Mar 2nd, 2020
Moderna Lab
Quick Hits: Moderna Delivers First Potential Coronavirus Vaccine
Clinical trials for the experimental vaccine are expected to start in April.
Mar 2nd, 2020
Tom Mc Daniel
ProMach Names Senior Vice President of Pharma Business Line
ProMach, a packaging machinery solutions manufacturer, named Tom McDaniel Senior Vice President for its Pharma Business Line.
Feb 28th, 2020
Virus
Quick Hits: Coronavirus Could Cause Drug Shortages
The FDA listed 20 drugs at risk of shortage due to the outbreak.
Feb 28th, 2020
From the infographic &ldquo;80 Must-Know Marijuana Statistics and Facts.&rdquo;
10 Cannabis Fun Facts - By the Numbers
Enjoy a few random cannabis stats from the LoudCloudHealth.com infographic “80 Must-Know Marijuana Statistics and Facts.”
Feb 27th, 2020
Peter Zornio of Emerson Automation Solutions sets the scene for the day&apos;s digital transformation discussions between CPG manufacturers and OEMs.
CPG Manufacturers and OEMs Collaborate on Digital Transformation
In a meeting co-hosted by PMMI’s OpX Leadership Network and Industry Relations Committee, manufacturers and machine builders shared their plans and concerns about IIoT in a discussion aimed at creating a digital transformation roadmap for PMMI members.
Feb 27th, 2020
Barbed Microneedle Patch
Quick Hits: So Long Hypodermic Needles!
Researchers at Rutgers are eyeing a needle alternative that was inspired by an animal.
Feb 27th, 2020
Vega&rsquo;s Greg Kline demonstrates how the presence of foam can cause a color shift on the company&rsquo;s 360-degree color display, making it easy to see when the status has changed.
Opening Up Measurement Capabilities in Life Sciences
Traditionally playing in oil and gas and chemical industries, Vega is making a move to a wide range of biotechnology and pharmaceutical applications with its new pressure and level sensors.
Feb 26th, 2020
Migraine
Quick Hits: FDA Clears New Migraine Prevention Drug
The intravenous medication is taken every 3 months to prevent migraines.
Feb 26th, 2020
Reusablepackaging Logo E1474478209295
Circular Supply Chain and the Reusable Packaging Association
Circularity and reusable packaging systems will be the topic of RPA’s free 2-hour educational program on May 20 in Atlanta, GA, following the Circularity 20 conference.
Feb 25th, 2020
SmartTab
Quick Hits: SmartTab is the Pill of the Future
A Denver startup has created the world’s first ingestible wireless powered drug delivery system.
Feb 25th, 2020
Contract Packaging Potential in the Cannabis Industry
Contract Packaging Potential in the Cannabis Industry
While contract packaging in the cannabis industry has been slow to develop, there is room for packaging specialists who can guide and manage the vast and ever-changing landscape of cannabis packaging.
Feb 24th, 2020
Chris Coggan, CEO and lead designer of Therapy Tonics.
Catch 22s and Opportunity in Cannabis Packaging
An established brand owner says, ‘…if you're a small brand trying to get started, especially with bootstrap money like ours,’ minimum order quantities represent a hurdle.
Feb 21st, 2020
Belviq
Quick Hits: Weight Loss Drug Linked to Cancer
Clinical trials showed an increased risk of cancer in patients who took an oral medication intended for obese adults.
Feb 21st, 2020
MiniMed 600 Series
Quick Hits: Medtronic Insulin Pumps Recalled
Malfunctions of the MiniMed600 Series insulin pumps could cause serious injury or death, and have prompted a Class I recall.
Feb 20th, 2020
VR piqued the company&rsquo;s interest because it seemed to be the only medium that could transcend boundaries in a remote way to enable both instruction and hands-on skill building focused on the &ldquo;why.&rdquo;
Machine-Agnostic VR Comes to Sterile Manufacturing Education
You’ve heard of OEMs offering augmented reality tools, but virtual reality has come to pharmaceutical processing training. How does improved critical thinking impact the bottom line?
Feb 19th, 2020
Skin Thread Capabilities
Quick Hits: Skin Yarn is the Newest Way to Treat Wounds
French researchers have created yarn made from human skin cells that integrates with the body to promote healing.
Feb 19th, 2020
Portable Lab
Portable Lab Diagnoses Illnesses
Researchers at University of Cincinnati have developed a small portable lab that connects to a smartphone and communicates directly with doctors.
Feb 18th, 2020
Drawing Blood
Quick Hits: Robots Draw Blood Better Than Humans
A robotic blood drawing and testing device outperformed healthcare professionals in a clinical trial.
Feb 17th, 2020
Pioneering New Cannabis Packaging Standards
Pioneering New Cannabis Packaging Standards
A myriad of challenges face cannabis packagers, from state-to-state regulatory requirements to adapting machinery and processes specifically to the cannabis market.
Feb 14th, 2020
Acquiring the production line should strengthen the company&apos;s market position for specialty cans.
Hoffmann Neopac Strengthens Market Position
The company acquires hinged lid can production lines from Trivium Packaging.
Feb 14th, 2020
Science Photo Library Rf
Quick Hits: “Breakthrough” Cancer Drugs Take Too Long to Reach NHS
A new study found that “breakthrough” cancer drugs take 22 years to reach patients on the National Health Service.
Feb 14th, 2020
Vision Implant and Glasses
Quick Hits: New Implant Bypasses Eyes to Help The Blind See
Researchers have developed a device that plugs directly into the brain to give blind people rudimentary vision.
Feb 13th, 2020
Peanut Allergy Drug
Quick Hits: FDA Approves Peanut Allergy Drug
The FDA just approved the first drug to treat life-threatening peanut allergies in children.
Feb 12th, 2020