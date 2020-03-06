Quick Hits: FDA Approves Anti-Nausea Post-Op Injection

PONV stands for postoperative nausea and vomiting in adults, which affects roughly 16 million patients annually in the U.S. Enduring surgery is hard enough, and no one should have to deal with nausea and vomiting on top of it. Thankfully, a recent Medscape article discussed a new option to treat PONV. The FDA just approved amisulpride injection, aka Barhemsys from Acacia Pharma, which is the first and only green-lit antiemetic intended to treat PONV. Acacia expects to launch the new injection in the second half of 2020.