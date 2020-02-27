Quick Hits: So Long Hypodermic Needles!

Let’s be honest, no one likes getting a shot. Hypodermic needles aren’t just extremely painful, they also increase risk infection and deter people from getting necessary vaccines. So why do we put up with them? The simple answer is that we don’t really have a better alternative. Until maybe now. A recent Fast Company article discussed the race to replace the hypodermic needle, and apparently the needle’s days are numbered.

Researchers at Rutgers have developed a 3D-printed patch loaded with microscopic needles that are barbed like a bee’s stinger to anchor the patch to the skin. The needles are hollow, making them capable of delivering drugs or drawing blood painlessly.