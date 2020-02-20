Quick Hits: Medtronic Insulin Pumps Recalled

More than 322,000 people with Type 1 diabetes depend on the insulin pumps to monitor and regulate their insulin levels. However, a recent NBC News article reported on one in particular is malfunctioning and administering incorrect doses, which could be life-threatening. The devices in question are Medtronic’s MiniMed 600 Series Insulin Pumps, which have faulty retainer rings that cause inaccurate doses. So far, Medtronic has received over 25,000 complaints that have caused more than 2,100 injuries and one death. This is the second recall for Medtronic insulin pumps in a year. Last August, the company recalled their 500 series and Paradigm models due to hacking vulnerability.