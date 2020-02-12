Quick Hits: FDA Approves Peanut Allergy Drug

More than 1 million children in America have a life-threatening peanut allergy, and only 20% of them will eventually outgrow it. A recent USA Today article discussed a new first-in-class drug that will likely make their lives a lot easier. The FDA just approved the first drug to treat the peanut allergy. The drug, Palforzia, doesn’t actually cure the allergy, but it increases tolerance to small amounts of peanuts to decrease the risk of a life-threatening reaction to accidental exposure.

Palforzia is a powder made from peanuts that can be mixed with semi-solid food such as yogurt or applesauce. It is intended for people ages 4 to 17 with a confirmed allergy, and they must continue to avoid eating peanuts. It is manufactured by Aimmune Therapeutics, and its list price will e $890 a month before insurance coverage.