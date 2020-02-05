Quick Hits: FDA Cracks Down on Purell Hand Sanitizer Claims

The FDA warned Purell to stop making unproven claims about their product’s ability to help eliminate Ebola, MRSA, and the flu.

Tim Hayes
Feb 5th, 2020
Purell Hand Sanitizer
Purell Hand Sanitizer
CNN

These days, hand sanitizer is commonplace. It’s conveniently stationed near cart storage in grocery stores, and even available to those waiting in line at fast food restaurants. But do they really work the way they’re marketed? A recent CNN article says the FDA doesn’t think so. The regulating agency issued a warning letter to Gojo Industries, maker of Purell, asking them to stop making marketing claims that make their products seem like pharmaceutical drugs, rather than over-the-counter topical antiseptics.

Apparently Purell has made unproven claims on their website and social media accounts stating that the product “Kills more than 99.99% of most common germs that may cause illness in a healthcare setting, including MRSA & VRE.” According to the FDA, they are not aware of any hand sanitizers that have been tested in this regard. Now Gojo is left with two options: market Purell as a drug and file a new application for approval, or stop making these marketing claims. 

Fda Stock Image
FDA: Draft Guidance Q&A on Promotional Labeling and Advertising for Reference or Biosimilar Products
Comment on the draft by Apr. 6, 2020 before work begins on the final guidance.
Feb 5th, 2020
Dsc 9599
All-Paper Blister Package
The Alloyd Division of Sonoco introduces EnviroSense PaperBlister, an all-paper retail blister package designed as an alternative to traditional thermoformed plastic blister packages.
Feb 5th, 2020
Purell Hand Sanitizer
Quick Hits: FDA Cracks Down on Purell Hand Sanitizer Claims
The FDA warned Purell to stop making unproven claims about their product’s ability to help eliminate Ebola, MRSA, and the flu.
Feb 5th, 2020
Drug-Coated Nanowires
Quick Hits: Magnetic Nanorobots Target Cancer Cells
Drug-coated iron nanowires guided by external magnetic fields could revolutionize cancer therapy.
Feb 4th, 2020
Gov. JB Pritzker
Quick Hits: Illinois Caps Insulin Costs at $100/Month
Governor JB Pritzker signed a new law that limits out of pocket insulin costs at $100 for a 30-day supply.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Best Practices for Conveyor Safety
Best Practices for Conveyor Safety
See what the Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) has to say about conveyor-specific safety programs and materials that are available for your facility.
Jan 31st, 2020
Human on a Chip
Quick Hits: Forget the Organ-on-a-Chip; Now There’s a Human-on-a-Chip
Researchers from Tel Aviv and Harvard University have developed a ‘human-on-a-chip’ that will accelerate the drug testing process.
Jan 31st, 2020
World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency.
W.H.O.: Global Emergency Declared as Wuhan Coronavirus Spreads
Most of the 8,000 cases have been reported in mainland China.
Jan 30th, 2020
The AssurPACK MarBox-CR is a recyclable plastic box with a lid that flips open when a button is pressed.
Cannabis Brand Garden Society Incorporates Recyclable, Child-Resistant Packaging
When upgrading their packaging for CA compliance, the company found tamper-evident stickers and child-resistant boxes and cartons that maintain the botanical aesthetic.
Jan 30th, 2020
Atherosclerotic plaque in blood vessel.
Quick Hits: New Nanoparticle Eats Plaques That Cause Heart Attacks
Scientists from Michigan State University and Stanford University have developed a nanoparticle that targets atherosclerotic plaque.
Jan 30th, 2020
Eric G
Feds Say Not Legal, But Still It’s Not Rare: Why’s CBD for Sale Everywhere?
In our column’s continuing effort to correct common misconceptions about packaging law, this month we turn to cannabidiol, or CBD.
Jan 29th, 2020
iMark Packaging
Quick Hits: Comar Acquires Wisconsin-Based iMark Molding
Plastic packaging supplier Comar announced the acquisition of iMark Molding, a contract manufacturer specializing in medical device packaging.
Jan 29th, 2020
Rat Knee Joints
Quick Hits: New Drug Combo Reversed Arthritis in Animals
Researchers have found that a combination of two experimental drugs treats osteoarthritis better than either drug alone.
Jan 28th, 2020
MDMA
Quick Hits: FDA Could Approve MDMA as Early as Next Year
Once known as a party drug, MDMA just received “expanded access” approval from the FDA for the treatment of PTSD.
Jan 27th, 2020
MySafe Opioid Vending Machine
Quick Hits: Vancouver Has the World's First Biometric Opioid Vending Machine
The new vending machine dispenses a medicinal alternative to heroin as part of a harm reduction strategy in the opioid crisis.
Jan 24th, 2020
Enercon and Innovation decided on an out-of-the-box configuration: two sealers per line, configured at the two different bottle heights required.
Sealing Two Bottles Sizes on One Line
The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy (CMOP) needed a tailor-made system to safely seal two bottle sizes.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Quick Hits: Drugs With a History of Shortages Get Some Love
Civica Rx and Thermo Fisher Scientific are teaming up to develop and manufacture drugs that have a history of shortages.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Seven key steps for a capital project RFP
RFP Process Challenges and Solutions
Having upfront clarity into needs and establishing standards for what to use (and why), are the two biggest shortcomings cited by Vision 2025 participants in the Request for Proposal process.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Radiation Therapy
Quick Hits: Radiation Therapy Could Get a Lot More Efficient
A new form of radiation therapy delivers a weeks’ worth of radiation to cancer patients in just one second.
Jan 22nd, 2020
ISTA Pharma Committee set to release its OQ best practice guideline.
Q&A: The New OQ Standard for Reusable Pharma Shippers
Increased demand for reusable passive thermal packaging systems has led to a need for industry standardization. Learn how pharma companies and suppliers are coming together to streamline adoption—and how you can benefit.
Jan 21st, 2020
More in Home
Mojo Vision
Quick Hits: Forget Google Glass, Get Me These AR Contact Lenses
Mojo Vision contact lenses feature MicroLED technology that projects augmented reality text and images into the wearer’s vision field.
Jan 20th, 2020
Young Living, headquartered in Utah with farms and operations around the world, makes a wide range of essential oils and other products.
Hitting Essential Filling Speeds for Essential Oils
With expansions in pharmaceutical, medical, and food and beverage applications, the essential oil market is booming. Young Living turned to Syntegon (formerly Bosch Packaging) to triple its filler speed and improve yield.
Jan 19th, 2020
Sovereign implemented serialization and aggregation on all three configurations of packaging lines at once.
CDMO Speeds its Line with Open-Source L4 Serialization System
With the serialization deadline approaching, Sovereign Pharmaceuticals implemented open-source software that allows the company to make their own changes and improve packaging efficiency.
Jan 16th, 2020
New bandage that repels blood.
Quick Hits: New Bandage Repels Blood and Promotes Clotting
A scientist in Switzerland accidentally invented a new kind of bandage that stops bleeding without sticking to the wound.
Jan 17th, 2020
Multifunctional Equipment: Challenges and Solutions
Multifunctional Equipment: Challenges and Solutions Faced by CPGs Today
Finding a standardized process to manage changeover, and balancing flexibility, reliability and cost are some of the major pain points for Vision 2025 participants.
Jan 16th, 2020
Vital Proteins Collagen Options
Rotary Filler Helps Keep Pace With Booming Collagen Market
To keep up with skyrocketing demand for its collagen powders, Vital Proteins turned to Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery and its rotary filler. It boosted production from 20 to 100 plastic canisters a minute, also improving safety and ease of operation.
Jan 16th, 2020
CBD for Pets
Quick Hits: Research Finds Some CBD Pet Products Don’t Contain CBD
The explosion of CBD products on the market has trickled over to pets, but some companies seem to be making false claims.
Jan 16th, 2020
Shown here is a corrugated case of 30 cartons just before the flaps are closed and sealed.
Sanofi Stick Packs Run at 800/min
Dual-filler liquid stick pack line for antacids and analgesics includes an innovative robotic transfer concept that plays a big role in enabling throughput of 800 packs/min.
Jan 15th, 2020
Zantac Packaging
Quick Hits: Heartburn Medication Recalls Continue
The FDA has recalled more heartburn medications that have been found to contain trace amounts of a substance linked to cancer.
Jan 15th, 2020
Photo 4
Report: Innovative New Pharmaceutical Packaging at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Ten intrepid Packaging World editors fanned out across PACK EXPO Las Vegas in October in search of packaging innovation. Here's what they found.
Jan 14th, 2020
Governor Gavin Newsom
Quick Hits: Will California Launch a Generic Drug Label?
The governor of California is looking to contract generic drug companies to create prescription medications to be sold to the state residents..
Jan 14th, 2020
PepsiCo&rsquo;s bubly sparkling water line was among the Top 25 Breakthrough Innovations, aligning with sparkling water&rsquo;s position as the fastest-growing category in bottled water, at 30%.
Top 25 Breakthrough CPG Product Innovations of 2019
Products on the list include those in the food and beverage, personal care, OTC, and petcare categories and reflect consumer trends such as good-for-you ingredients, convenience, and a move away from traditional beverage products, among others.
Jan 13th, 2020