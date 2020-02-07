Quick Hits: Unlicensed Pharmacist Costs Walgreens $7.5M

Walgreens will pay a large settlement in a consumer protection lawsuit resulting from the employment of an unlicensed pharmacist.

Tim Hayes
Feb 7th, 2020
Walgreen&apos;s Pharmacy
Walgreen's Pharmacy
Gene J. Puskar

Fake it ‘til you make it can be a good strategy, but generally not in the medical field. A recent CNN article discussed a unique case in which a San Francisco woman worked as a Walgreens pharmacist for more than a decade without a license from the Board of Pharmacy. During that time, she filled more than 745,000 prescriptions, including more than 100,000 for controlled substances. Walgreens failed to properly check the employees credentials.

Walgreens will pay $7.5 million in penalties, costs, and remedial payments. The company must also implement a verification program to ensure proper licensing of employees, conduct annual audits, and submit yearly compliance reports. The employee, who is obviously no longer employed by Walgreens, was criminally charged last summer with false personation and related felonies by the California Attorney General’s Office.

Credence MedSystems, one of two winners in the &ldquo;Best Innovation in Drug Delivery Device,&rdquo; was chosen for its Connect&trade; Auto-Sensing Injection System, which incorporates real-time monitoring of critical injection data into a reusable ergonomic grip. The Credence app also measures and transmits injection progress in real-time, as well as providing users with reminders and instructions on how to use the auto-injector.
2020 Pharmapack Award Winners Announced
The Pharmapack Awards celebrate the latest innovations from packaging companies within the drugs, medical devices, health products and veterinary drugs sectors.
Feb 6th, 2020
Firefighters
Quick Hits: New Handheld Device Prints Skin on Burn Wounds
A team of researchers in Canada developed a bioprinter that treats severe burns by printing new skin cells onto the injury.
Feb 6th, 2020
Fda Stock Image
FDA: Draft Guidance Q&A on Promotional Labeling and Advertising for Reference or Biosimilar Products
Comment on the draft by Apr. 6, 2020 before work begins on the final guidance.
Feb 5th, 2020
Dsc 9599
All-Paper Blister Package
The Alloyd Division of Sonoco introduces EnviroSense PaperBlister, an all-paper retail blister package designed as an alternative to traditional thermoformed plastic blister packages.
Feb 5th, 2020
Source: Here to Stay or Up in Smoke? A look at the U.S. cannabis market, by PMMI Business Intelligence. Download the whitepaper for free at pwgo.to/3349.
For the Umpteenth Time, Cannabis Market Hard to Define
The cannabis market remains fragmented and divisive.
Feb 5th, 2020
Purell Hand Sanitizer
Quick Hits: FDA Cracks Down on Purell Hand Sanitizer Claims
The FDA warned Purell to stop making unproven claims about their product’s ability to help eliminate Ebola, MRSA, and the flu.
Feb 5th, 2020
Drug-Coated Nanowires
Quick Hits: Magnetic Nanorobots Target Cancer Cells
Drug-coated iron nanowires guided by external magnetic fields could revolutionize cancer therapy.
Feb 4th, 2020
Gov. JB Pritzker
Quick Hits: Illinois Caps Insulin Costs at $100/Month
Governor JB Pritzker signed a new law that limits out of pocket insulin costs at $100 for a 30-day supply.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Best Practices for Conveyor Safety
Best Practices for Conveyor Safety
See what the Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) has to say about conveyor-specific safety programs and materials that are available for your facility.
Jan 31st, 2020
Human on a Chip
Quick Hits: Forget the Organ-on-a-Chip; Now There’s a Human-on-a-Chip
Researchers from Tel Aviv and Harvard University have developed a ‘human-on-a-chip’ that will accelerate the drug testing process.
Jan 31st, 2020
World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency.
W.H.O.: Global Emergency Declared as Wuhan Coronavirus Spreads
Most of the 8,000 cases have been reported in mainland China.
Jan 30th, 2020
The AssurPACK MarBox-CR is a recyclable plastic box with a lid that flips open when a button is pressed.
Cannabis Brand Garden Society Incorporates Recyclable, Child-Resistant Packaging
When upgrading their packaging for CA compliance, the company found tamper-evident stickers and child-resistant boxes and cartons that maintain the botanical aesthetic.
Jan 30th, 2020
Atherosclerotic plaque in blood vessel.
Quick Hits: New Nanoparticle Eats Plaques That Cause Heart Attacks
Scientists from Michigan State University and Stanford University have developed a nanoparticle that targets atherosclerotic plaque.
Jan 30th, 2020
Eric G
Feds Say Not Legal, But Still It’s Not Rare: Why’s CBD for Sale Everywhere?
In our column’s continuing effort to correct common misconceptions about packaging law, this month we turn to cannabidiol, or CBD.
Jan 29th, 2020
iMark Packaging
Quick Hits: Comar Acquires Wisconsin-Based iMark Molding
Plastic packaging supplier Comar announced the acquisition of iMark Molding, a contract manufacturer specializing in medical device packaging.
Jan 29th, 2020
Rat Knee Joints
Quick Hits: New Drug Combo Reversed Arthritis in Animals
Researchers have found that a combination of two experimental drugs treats osteoarthritis better than either drug alone.
Jan 28th, 2020
MDMA
Quick Hits: FDA Could Approve MDMA as Early as Next Year
Once known as a party drug, MDMA just received “expanded access” approval from the FDA for the treatment of PTSD.
Jan 27th, 2020
MySafe Opioid Vending Machine
Quick Hits: Vancouver Has the World's First Biometric Opioid Vending Machine
The new vending machine dispenses a medicinal alternative to heroin as part of a harm reduction strategy in the opioid crisis.
Jan 24th, 2020
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Quick Hits: Drugs With a History of Shortages Get Some Love
Civica Rx and Thermo Fisher Scientific are teaming up to develop and manufacture drugs that have a history of shortages.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Seven key steps for a capital project RFP
RFP Process Challenges and Solutions
Having upfront clarity into needs and establishing standards for what to use (and why), are the two biggest shortcomings cited by Vision 2025 participants in the Request for Proposal process.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Radiation Therapy
Quick Hits: Radiation Therapy Could Get a Lot More Efficient
A new form of radiation therapy delivers a weeks’ worth of radiation to cancer patients in just one second.
Jan 22nd, 2020
ISTA Pharma Committee set to release its OQ best practice guideline.
Q&A: The New OQ Standard for Reusable Pharma Shippers
Increased demand for reusable passive thermal packaging systems has led to a need for industry standardization. Learn how pharma companies and suppliers are coming together to streamline adoption—and how you can benefit.
Jan 21st, 2020
Whooping Cough
Quick Hits: Scientists Warn Whooping Cough is Evolving into a ‘Superbug’
The highly contagious bacterial disease that kills tens of thousands of people each year is getting tougher to fight.
Jan 21st, 2020
Mojo Vision
Quick Hits: Forget Google Glass, Get Me These AR Contact Lenses
Mojo Vision contact lenses feature MicroLED technology that projects augmented reality text and images into the wearer’s vision field.
Jan 20th, 2020
Young Living, headquartered in Utah with farms and operations around the world, makes a wide range of essential oils and other products.
Hitting Essential Filling Speeds for Essential Oils
With expansions in pharmaceutical, medical, and food and beverage applications, the essential oil market is booming. Young Living turned to Syntegon (formerly Bosch Packaging) to triple its filler speed and improve yield.
Jan 19th, 2020
Sovereign implemented serialization and aggregation on all three configurations of packaging lines at once.
CDMO Speeds its Line with Open-Source L4 Serialization System
With the serialization deadline approaching, Sovereign Pharmaceuticals implemented open-source software that allows the company to make their own changes and improve packaging efficiency.
Jan 16th, 2020
New bandage that repels blood.
Quick Hits: New Bandage Repels Blood and Promotes Clotting
A scientist in Switzerland accidentally invented a new kind of bandage that stops bleeding without sticking to the wound.
Jan 17th, 2020
Multifunctional Equipment: Challenges and Solutions
Multifunctional Equipment: Challenges and Solutions Faced by CPGs Today
Finding a standardized process to manage changeover, and balancing flexibility, reliability and cost are some of the major pain points for Vision 2025 participants.
Jan 16th, 2020
Vital Proteins Collagen Options
Rotary Filler Helps Keep Pace With Booming Collagen Market
To keep up with skyrocketing demand for its collagen powders, Vital Proteins turned to Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery and its rotary filler. It boosted production from 20 to 100 plastic canisters a minute, also improving safety and ease of operation.
Jan 16th, 2020
CBD for Pets
Quick Hits: Research Finds Some CBD Pet Products Don’t Contain CBD
The explosion of CBD products on the market has trickled over to pets, but some companies seem to be making false claims.
Jan 16th, 2020