Quick Hits: New Drug Combo Reversed Arthritis in Animals

Researchers have found that a combination of two experimental drugs treats osteoarthritis better than either drug alone.

Tim Hayes
Jan 28th, 2020
Rat Knee Joints
SciTechDaily

A recent SciTechDaily article discussed a new osteoarthritis treatment that yielded promising results in animal studies. Current treatments for the “wear and tear” arthritis are limited to pain relievers or joint replacement surgery. However, researchers at Salk Institute found that a combination of two experimental drugs reverses the cellular and molecular signs of osteoarthritis in rats. The combination also worked in isolated human cartilage cells, indicating a human treatment could very likely be on the horizon.

MDMA
Quick Hits: FDA Could Approve MDMA as Early as Next Year
Once known as a party drug, MDMA just received “expanded access” approval from the FDA for the treatment of PTSD.
Jan 27th, 2020
MySafe Opioid Vending Machine
Quick Hits: Vancouver Has the World's First Biometric Opioid Vending Machine
The new vending machine dispenses a medicinal alternative to heroin as part of a harm reduction strategy in the opioid crisis.
Jan 24th, 2020
Enercon and Innovation decided on an out-of-the-box configuration: two sealers per line, configured at the two different bottle heights required.
Sealing Two Bottles Sizes on One Line
The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy (CMOP) needed a tailor-made system to safely seal two bottle sizes.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Quick Hits: Drugs With a History of Shortages Get Some Love
Civica Rx and Thermo Fisher Scientific are teaming up to develop and manufacture drugs that have a history of shortages.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Seven key steps for a capital project RFP
RFP Process Challenges and Solutions
Having upfront clarity into needs and establishing standards for what to use (and why), are the two biggest shortcomings cited by Vision 2025 participants in the Request for Proposal process.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Radiation Therapy
Quick Hits: Radiation Therapy Could Get a Lot More Efficient
A new form of radiation therapy delivers a weeks’ worth of radiation to cancer patients in just one second.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Whooping Cough
Quick Hits: Scientists Warn Whooping Cough is Evolving into a ‘Superbug’
The highly contagious bacterial disease that kills tens of thousands of people each year is getting tougher to fight.
Jan 21st, 2020
Mojo Vision
Quick Hits: Forget Google Glass, Get Me These AR Contact Lenses
Mojo Vision contact lenses feature MicroLED technology that projects augmented reality text and images into the wearer’s vision field.
Jan 20th, 2020
Young Living, headquartered in Utah with farms and operations around the world, makes a wide range of essential oils and other products.
Hitting Essential Filling Speeds for Essential Oils
With expansions in pharmaceutical, medical, and food and beverage applications, the essential oil market is booming. Young Living turned to Syntegon (formerly Bosch Packaging) to triple its filler speed and improve yield.
Jan 19th, 2020
Sovereign implemented serialization and aggregation on all three configurations of packaging lines at once.
CDMO Speeds its Line with Open-Source L4 Serialization System
With the serialization deadline approaching, Sovereign Pharmaceuticals implemented open-source software that allows the company to make their own changes and improve packaging efficiency.
Jan 16th, 2020
New bandage that repels blood.
Quick Hits: New Bandage Repels Blood and Promotes Clotting
A scientist in Switzerland accidentally invented a new kind of bandage that stops bleeding without sticking to the wound.
Jan 17th, 2020
Multifunctional Equipment: Challenges and Solutions
Multifunctional Equipment: Challenges and Solutions Faced by CPGs Today
Finding a standardized process to manage changeover, and balancing flexibility, reliability and cost are some of the major pain points for Vision 2025 participants.
Jan 16th, 2020
Vital Proteins Collagen Options
Rotary Filler Helps Keep Pace With Booming Collagen Market
To keep up with skyrocketing demand for its collagen powders, Vital Proteins turned to Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery and its rotary filler. It boosted production from 20 to 100 plastic canisters a minute, also improving safety and ease of operation.
Jan 16th, 2020
CBD for Pets
Quick Hits: Research Finds Some CBD Pet Products Don’t Contain CBD
The explosion of CBD products on the market has trickled over to pets, but some companies seem to be making false claims.
Jan 16th, 2020
Shown here is a corrugated case of 30 cartons just before the flaps are closed and sealed.
Sanofi Stick Packs Run at 800/min
Dual-filler liquid stick pack line for antacids and analgesics includes an innovative robotic transfer concept that plays a big role in enabling throughput of 800 packs/min.
Jan 15th, 2020
Zantac Packaging
Quick Hits: Heartburn Medication Recalls Continue
The FDA has recalled more heartburn medications that have been found to contain trace amounts of a substance linked to cancer.
Jan 15th, 2020
Photo 4
Report: Innovative New Pharmaceutical Packaging at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Ten intrepid Packaging World editors fanned out across PACK EXPO Las Vegas in October in search of packaging innovation. Here's what they found.
Jan 14th, 2020
Governor Gavin Newsom
Quick Hits: Will California Launch a Generic Drug Label?
The governor of California is looking to contract generic drug companies to create prescription medications to be sold to the state residents..
Jan 14th, 2020
PepsiCo&rsquo;s bubly sparkling water line was among the Top 25 Breakthrough Innovations, aligning with sparkling water&rsquo;s position as the fastest-growing category in bottled water, at 30%.
Top 25 Breakthrough CPG Product Innovations of 2019
Products on the list include those in the food and beverage, personal care, OTC, and petcare categories and reflect consumer trends such as good-for-you ingredients, convenience, and a move away from traditional beverage products, among others.
Jan 13th, 2020
Universal Flu Vaccine
Quick Hits: Universal Flu Vaccine Protects Against 6 Different Viruses in Mice
Researchers at Georgia State University have created a novel nanoparticle vaccine that could lead to universal protection from influenza.
Jan 13th, 2020
Vision 2025 PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Improving Asset Reliability
Learn what Vision 2025 participants at PACK EXPO Las Vegas had to say about improving asset reliability in their organizations, and where they are on the road to continuous improvement.
Jan 10th, 2020
Talc Powder
Quick Hits: New Analysis Finds No Link Between Baby Powder and Cancer
The largest analysis to date, led by the U.S. government found no strong evidence linking baby powder with ovarian cancer.
Jan 10th, 2020
Unknown
Controversial new labeling idea
Headlines from the U.K. sound promising but reading deeper reveals very little benefit for contemplating such a major change for food manufacturers.
Dec 28th, 2019
Reliefband alleviates nausea and vomiting
Quick Hits: Wearables Get Therapeutic with Reliefband
Reliefband Technologies just unveiled a variety of therapeutic wearables that have received expanded clearance from the FDA.
Jan 9th, 2020
Nominations for the Class of 2020 will be accepted beginning March 3, 2020
Commission Tapped to Elect 2020 Hall of Fame Inductees
Who's who of packaging and processing align to pick top honor.
Jan 8th, 2020
Technology investments will focus on improvements in safety technology and efficiency.
Top Supply Chain Issues in 2020
Supply chain and logistics professionals will be focusing on labor issues and new technology in 2020, particularly those that improve safety and efficiency.
Jan 7th, 2020
Artificial Pancreas
Quick Hits: FDA Approves Artificial Pancreas
The Control-IQ artificial pancreas device for people living with Type 1 diabetes was developed at the University of Virginia.
Jan 7th, 2020
Chad Sayles
Hormel, Barry-Wehmiller Early One Voice Ready Certification Adopters
To close the industry’s workforce development and skills gap, PMMI’s OpX Leadership Network recently launched its new One Voice Ready certificates, an assessment-based program based on knowledge of specific industry solutions and best practices.
Jan 6th, 2020
Dementia Vaccine
Quick Hits: Dementia Vaccine Approaches Human Trials
After successful results in mice, a novel vaccine that prevents neurodegeneration is now ready for human trials.
Jan 6th, 2020
Inspired by the water-repellent lotus leaf, the wrap can be used as packaging or can be shrink-wrapped onto surfaces to fight the spread of MRSA, salmonella and more.
Anti-Microbial Wrap Offers Promise from Hospital to Kitchen
Superbugs take note: Inspired by the water-repellent lotus leaf, the wrap can be used as packaging or can be shrink-wrapped onto surfaces to fight the spread of MRSA, salmonella, and more.
Jan 3rd, 2020
Gardisil 9
Quick Hits: The HPV Vaccine May Be More Effective Than We Thought
New research suggests a single dose of the HPV vaccine may provide as much protection from cervical cancer as the recommended two to three doses.
Jan 3rd, 2020