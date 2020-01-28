Quick Hits: New Drug Combo Reversed Arthritis in Animals

A recent SciTechDaily article discussed a new osteoarthritis treatment that yielded promising results in animal studies. Current treatments for the “wear and tear” arthritis are limited to pain relievers or joint replacement surgery. However, researchers at Salk Institute found that a combination of two experimental drugs reverses the cellular and molecular signs of osteoarthritis in rats. The combination also worked in isolated human cartilage cells, indicating a human treatment could very likely be on the horizon.