Quick Hits: Scientists Warn Whooping Cough is Evolving into a ‘Superbug’

The highly contagious bacterial disease that kills tens of thousands of people each year is getting tougher to fight.

Jan 21st, 2020
Whooping Cough
Whooping Cough
Whooping cough, aka the ‘100-day cough,’ is a bacterial disease that infects millions of people each year. The pertussis vaccine, developed in 1926, protects us from the Bordetella pertussis bacterium that causes the infection. However, according to a recent Science Alert article, B. pertussis strains are adapting to the vaccines to improve their survival. As one microbiologist stated, “Put simply, the bacteria that cause whooping cough are becoming better at hiding and better at feeding - they are morphing into a superbug.”

Analysis showed that strains of the bacteria are producing nutrient-binding proteins and transport proteins, but fewer immunogenic proteins. This means that B. pertussis is becoming more “metabolically fit” and can more effectively collect nutrients from hosts and avoid immune system responses. Current immunization medicines still work, but researchers think that new vaccines should be developed in the next 5-10 years to stay ahead of it.

ISTA Pharma Committee set to release its OQ best practice guideline.
Q&A: The New OQ Standard for Reusable Pharma Shippers
Increased demand for reusable passive thermal packaging systems has led to a need for industry standardization. Learn how pharma companies and suppliers are coming together to streamline adoption—and how you can benefit.
Jan 21st, 2020
Jan 21st, 2020
Mojo Vision
Quick Hits: Forget Google Glass, Get Me These AR Contact Lenses
Mojo Vision contact lenses feature MicroLED technology that projects augmented reality text and images into the wearer’s vision field.
Jan 20th, 2020
Young Living, headquartered in Utah with farms and operations around the world, makes a wide range of essential oils and other products.
Hitting Essential Filling Speeds for Essential Oils
With expansions in pharmaceutical, medical, and food and beverage applications, the essential oil market is booming. Young Living turned to Syntegon (formerly Bosch Packaging) to triple its filler speed and improve yield.
Jan 19th, 2020
Sovereign implemented serialization and aggregation on all three configurations of packaging lines at once.
CDMO Speeds its Line with Open-Source L4 Serialization System
With the serialization deadline approaching, Sovereign Pharmaceuticals implemented open-source software that allows the company to make their own changes and improve packaging efficiency.
Jan 16th, 2020
New bandage that repels blood.
Quick Hits: New Bandage Repels Blood and Promotes Clotting
A scientist in Switzerland accidentally invented a new kind of bandage that stops bleeding without sticking to the wound.
Jan 17th, 2020
Multifunctional Equipment: Challenges and Solutions
Multifunctional Equipment: Challenges and Solutions Faced by CPGs Today
Finding a standardized process to manage changeover, and balancing flexibility, reliability and cost are some of the major pain points for Vision 2025 participants.
Jan 16th, 2020
Vital Proteins Collagen Options
Rotary Filler Helps Keep Pace With Booming Collagen Market
To keep up with skyrocketing demand for its collagen powders, Vital Proteins turned to Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery and its rotary filler. It boosted production from 20 to 100 plastic canisters a minute, also improving safety and ease of operation.
Jan 16th, 2020
CBD for Pets
Quick Hits: Research Finds Some CBD Pet Products Don’t Contain CBD
The explosion of CBD products on the market has trickled over to pets, but some companies seem to be making false claims.
Jan 16th, 2020
Shown here is a corrugated case of 30 cartons just before the flaps are closed and sealed.
Sanofi Stick Packs Run at 800/min
Dual-filler liquid stick pack line for antacids and analgesics includes an innovative robotic transfer concept that plays a big role in enabling throughput of 800 packs/min.
Jan 15th, 2020
Zantac Packaging
Quick Hits: Heartburn Medication Recalls Continue
The FDA has recalled more heartburn medications that have been found to contain trace amounts of a substance linked to cancer.
Jan 15th, 2020
Photo 4
Report: Innovative New Pharmaceutical Packaging at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Ten intrepid Packaging World editors fanned out across PACK EXPO Las Vegas in October in search of packaging innovation. Here's what they found.
Jan 14th, 2020
Governor Gavin Newsom
Quick Hits: Will California Launch a Generic Drug Label?
The governor of California is looking to contract generic drug companies to create prescription medications to be sold to the state residents..
Jan 14th, 2020
PepsiCo&rsquo;s bubly sparkling water line was among the Top 25 Breakthrough Innovations, aligning with sparkling water&rsquo;s position as the fastest-growing category in bottled water, at 30%.
Top 25 Breakthrough CPG Product Innovations of 2019
Products on the list include those in the food and beverage, personal care, OTC, and petcare categories and reflect consumer trends such as good-for-you ingredients, convenience, and a move away from traditional beverage products, among others.
Jan 13th, 2020
Willingness to diversify fuel use can become a competitive advantage for a business.
Facing Global Climate Crisis, 5 Logistics Questions to Ask
Companies shipping products, whether temperature-controlled or not, must start evaluating alternative energy sources sooner rather than later. Could this offer a competitive advantage?
Jan 13th, 2020
Universal Flu Vaccine
Quick Hits: Universal Flu Vaccine Protects Against 6 Different Viruses in Mice
Researchers at Georgia State University have created a novel nanoparticle vaccine that could lead to universal protection from influenza.
Jan 13th, 2020
Vision 2025 PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Improving Asset Reliability
Learn what Vision 2025 participants at PACK EXPO Las Vegas had to say about improving asset reliability in their organizations, and where they are on the road to continuous improvement.
Jan 10th, 2020
Talc Powder
Quick Hits: New Analysis Finds No Link Between Baby Powder and Cancer
The largest analysis to date, led by the U.S. government found no strong evidence linking baby powder with ovarian cancer.
Jan 10th, 2020
Unknown
Controversial new labeling idea
Headlines from the U.K. sound promising but reading deeper reveals very little benefit for contemplating such a major change for food manufacturers.
Dec 28th, 2019
Reliefband alleviates nausea and vomiting
Quick Hits: Wearables Get Therapeutic with Reliefband
Reliefband Technologies just unveiled a variety of therapeutic wearables that have received expanded clearance from the FDA.
Jan 9th, 2020
Technology investments will focus on improvements in safety technology and efficiency.
Top Supply Chain Issues in 2020
Supply chain and logistics professionals will be focusing on labor issues and new technology in 2020, particularly those that improve safety and efficiency.
Jan 7th, 2020
Artificial Pancreas
Quick Hits: FDA Approves Artificial Pancreas
The Control-IQ artificial pancreas device for people living with Type 1 diabetes was developed at the University of Virginia.
Jan 7th, 2020
Chad Sayles
Hormel, Barry-Wehmiller Early One Voice Ready Certification Adopters
To close the industry’s workforce development and skills gap, PMMI’s OpX Leadership Network recently launched its new One Voice Ready certificates, an assessment-based program based on knowledge of specific industry solutions and best practices.
Jan 6th, 2020
Dementia Vaccine
Quick Hits: Dementia Vaccine Approaches Human Trials
After successful results in mice, a novel vaccine that prevents neurodegeneration is now ready for human trials.
Jan 6th, 2020
Inspired by the water-repellent lotus leaf, the wrap can be used as packaging or can be shrink-wrapped onto surfaces to fight the spread of MRSA, salmonella and more.
Anti-Microbial Wrap Offers Promise from Hospital to Kitchen
Superbugs take note: Inspired by the water-repellent lotus leaf, the wrap can be used as packaging or can be shrink-wrapped onto surfaces to fight the spread of MRSA, salmonella, and more.
Jan 3rd, 2020
Gardisil 9
Quick Hits: The HPV Vaccine May Be More Effective Than We Thought
New research suggests a single dose of the HPV vaccine may provide as much protection from cervical cancer as the recommended two to three doses.
Jan 3rd, 2020
Just one box of Plumpy&rsquo;Nut&mdash;containing 150 packets of a peanut-based high-energy therapeutic food that treats severe malnutrition&mdash;is enough to bring a child from the brink of death to healthy development.
Automation Helps Non-Profit Reach More Starving Children
Adding automated equipment, process control, and analytics to its operations has enable Edesia Nutrition to almost triple the output of its ready-to-use therapeutic foods, helping to reach the most vulnerable populations around the world.
Jan 2nd, 2020
Hp 104776 Eck Syringes Sidebyside
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2019 - #1: Taking Aim at Deadly Pediatric Medication Errors
We’re taking a look at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2019. At #1 is this article detailing how a color-coded, easy-to-use syringe is helping to eliminate fatal medication overdoses in children.
Dec 31st, 2019
Seattle Public School
Quick Hits: Seattle Schools Say to Get Vaccinated or Don’t Come Back
Seattle Public Schools warned thousands of students that they will not be able to return after Christmas break without vaccine law compliance.
Jan 2nd, 2020
Hp 105376 Smart Cabinet
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2019 - #2: RFID in Healthcare
We’re taking a look at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2019. At #2 is this article detailing the value that RFID can deliver to the healthcare industry.
Dec 31st, 2019
Hp 104716 1 Clean Room Riva
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2019 - #3: Automated IV Compounding Systems
We’re taking a look at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2019. At #3 is this article detailing Mission Health’s automated IV compounding systems for IV syringes and bags.
Dec 30th, 2019
Hp 114491 Picture1 5
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2019 - #4: Particles in Parenterals
We’re taking a look at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2019. At #4 is an update on what’s new in 2019 for particles from a regulatory standpoint.
Dec 30th, 2019