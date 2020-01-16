Quick Hits: Research Finds Some CBD Pet Products Don’t Contain CBD

You’ve probably noticed the dramatic increase in CBD products on the market lately. You name the ailment, and there’s CBD cure-all to take care of it. A significant portion of the market is geared toward keeping pets quiet and pain-free with the cannabis derivative. However, a recent AP News article reported that some of these products don’t work, and don’t actually contain CBD.

Since the FDA has yet to establish standards for CBD, the floodgates are wide open for entrepreneurs trying to cash in on the trend without concern for whether their products are actually beneficial. David Moche, founder of Applied Basic Science, a company that supports Colorado State University’s veterinary CBD research says consumers should look for a certificate of analysis from third-party testing labs to ensure products are legitimate.