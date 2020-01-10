Quick Hits: New Analysis Finds No Link Between Baby Powder and Cancer

The largest analysis to date, led by the U.S. government found no strong evidence linking baby powder with ovarian cancer.

Tim Hayes
Jan 10th, 2020
LA Times

Recently, there have been a lot of health concerns regarding talcum powder, aka baby powder, and a link to cancer. This is because the mineral talc is similar in structure to asbestos, which is known to cause cancer and they are sometimes obtained from the same mines. However, a recent Los Angeles Times article reported on a new analysis led by the United States Government that suggests there is no link between baby powder and ovarian cancer.

An 11-year study that examined 250,000 women found that the rate of ovarian cancer was roughly similar between women who used powders on their genital area and women who did not. Johnson & Johnson, the leading baby powder maker, has been the target by the majority of the U.S. lawsuits, but the company has maintained that its powder is routinely tested to ensure there’s no asbestos.

Jan 10th, 2020
Controversial new labeling idea
Headlines from the U.K. sound promising but reading deeper reveals very little benefit for contemplating such a major change for food manufacturers.
Dec 28th, 2019
Reliefband alleviates nausea and vomiting
Quick Hits: Wearables Get Therapeutic with Reliefband
Reliefband Technologies just unveiled a variety of therapeutic wearables that have received expanded clearance from the FDA.
Jan 9th, 2020
Nominations for the Class of 2020 will be accepted beginning March 3, 2020
Commission Tapped to Elect 2020 Hall of Fame Inductees
Who's who of packaging and processing align to pick top honor.
Jan 8th, 2020
Technology investments will focus on improvements in safety technology and efficiency.
Top Supply Chain Issues in 2020
Supply chain and logistics professionals will be focusing on labor issues and new technology in 2020, particularly those that improve safety and efficiency.
Jan 7th, 2020
Artificial Pancreas
Quick Hits: FDA Approves Artificial Pancreas
The Control-IQ artificial pancreas device for people living with Type 1 diabetes was developed at the University of Virginia.
Jan 7th, 2020
Chad Sayles
Hormel, Barry-Wehmiller Early One Voice Ready Certification Adopters
To close the industry’s workforce development and skills gap, PMMI’s OpX Leadership Network recently launched its new One Voice Ready certificates, an assessment-based program based on knowledge of specific industry solutions and best practices.
Jan 6th, 2020
Dementia Vaccine
Quick Hits: Dementia Vaccine Approaches Human Trials
After successful results in mice, a novel vaccine that prevents neurodegeneration is now ready for human trials.
Jan 6th, 2020
Inspired by the water-repellent lotus leaf, the wrap can be used as packaging or can be shrink-wrapped onto surfaces to fight the spread of MRSA, salmonella and more.
Anti-Microbial Wrap Offers Promise from Hospital to Kitchen
Superbugs take note: Inspired by the water-repellent lotus leaf, the wrap can be used as packaging or can be shrink-wrapped onto surfaces to fight the spread of MRSA, salmonella, and more.
Jan 3rd, 2020
Gardisil 9
Quick Hits: The HPV Vaccine May Be More Effective Than We Thought
New research suggests a single dose of the HPV vaccine may provide as much protection from cervical cancer as the recommended two to three doses.
Jan 3rd, 2020
Just one box of Plumpy&rsquo;Nut&mdash;containing 150 packets of a peanut-based high-energy therapeutic food that treats severe malnutrition&mdash;is enough to bring a child from the brink of death to healthy development.
Automation Helps Non-Profit Reach More Starving Children
Adding automated equipment, process control, and analytics to its operations has enable Edesia Nutrition to almost triple the output of its ready-to-use therapeutic foods, helping to reach the most vulnerable populations around the world.
Jan 2nd, 2020
Hp 104776 Eck Syringes Sidebyside
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2019 - #1: Taking Aim at Deadly Pediatric Medication Errors
We’re taking a look at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2019. At #1 is this article detailing how a color-coded, easy-to-use syringe is helping to eliminate fatal medication overdoses in children.
Dec 31st, 2019
Seattle Public School
Quick Hits: Seattle Schools Say to Get Vaccinated or Don’t Come Back
Seattle Public Schools warned thousands of students that they will not be able to return after Christmas break without vaccine law compliance.
Jan 2nd, 2020
Hp 105376 Smart Cabinet
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2019 - #2: RFID in Healthcare
We’re taking a look at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2019. At #2 is this article detailing the value that RFID can deliver to the healthcare industry.
Dec 31st, 2019
Hp 104716 1 Clean Room Riva
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2019 - #3: Automated IV Compounding Systems
We’re taking a look at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2019. At #3 is this article detailing Mission Health’s automated IV compounding systems for IV syringes and bags.
Dec 30th, 2019
Hp 114491 Picture1 5
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2019 - #4: Particles in Parenterals
We’re taking a look at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2019. At #4 is an update on what’s new in 2019 for particles from a regulatory standpoint.
Dec 30th, 2019
Measles Vaccine
Quick Hits: Samoan Measles Crisis Improves
The measles state of emergency ends in Samoa as a mass vaccination drive brings the lethal disease under control.
Dec 30th, 2019
Pellets 1
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2019 - #5: Recycling Flexible Packaging from Hospitals
We’re taking a look at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2019. At #5 is this article detailing how flexible healthcare packaging materials can be recycled.
Dec 28th, 2019
Hp 115086 Fda Stock Image 3
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2019 - #6: FDA Comments on ETO Interruptions
We’re taking a look at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2019. At #6 is this article regarding FDA comments on potential device shortages in the wake of ETO sterilization, and potential next steps.
Dec 28th, 2019
Hp 111801 Welly 1
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2019 - #7: Welly’s First Aid Packaging
Dec 26th, 2019
eSight at the Ballet
Quick Hits: eSight Glasses Help the Blind See The Nutcracker
Electronic glasses helped the visually impaired see a special version of The Nutcracker this holiday season.
Dec 26th, 2019
Hp 109826 Garden society 19 1400
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2019 - #8: Cannabis Packaging Case Study
We’re taking a look at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2019. At #8 we highlight Garden Society as they upgraded to child-resistant, recyclable packaging.
Dec 25th, 2019
Hp 109841 Gettyimages 513937808
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2019 - #9: Mayo Clinic’s Supply Chain Transformation
We’re taking a look at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2019. At #9 is a dive into Mayo Clinic’s new data management program.
Dec 25th, 2019
Molded pulp protective packaging
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2019 - #10: MilliporeSigma on Sustainability
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2019. At #10 is this article about a life science supplier’s new sustainability strategy.
Dec 24th, 2019
Ebola Vaccine Approved
Quick Hits: FDA Approves First Ebola Vaccine
Last week, the FDA approved Ervebo, the first-ever Ebola vaccine that was developed during a two-year outbreak in Guinea.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Pharmaceutical companies who react quickest to the packaging needs of an aging population working and living independently beyond 65 have a unique opportunity to attract long-term brand loyalty, according to the Five Senior-Friendly Improvements to Healthcare Packaging infographic released by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.
Maturing Consumers Pose Untapped Packaging Market
Pharmaceutical companies who react quickest to the packaging needs of an aging population have a unique opportunity to attract long-term brand loyalty, according to PMMI infographic and accompanying white paper.
Nov 11th, 2019
Monthly Birth Control
Quick Hits: Monthly Birth Control Pill is on the Horizon
A new form of birth control developed at MIT releases a steady drip of contraceptive hormones over the period of a month.
Dec 20th, 2019
5 M413970 White
NFC-Ready Label Boosts Skincare Adherence, Engagement
Near Field Communication (NFC) RFID labels are becoming practical for higher-end products. We follow NFC trailblazer Société Clinical Skincare on its journey into a unique NFC beta test that’s less about retail theater and more about ongoing engagement.
Dec 19th, 2019
Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome
Quick Hits: Hospitals Spend $572.7 Million Treating Newborns in Opioid Withdrawal
A new study shows that the cost of treating infants for opioid withdrawal in America nearly doubled in four years.
Dec 19th, 2019
Reusable Duodenoscope
Quick Hits: FDA Approves First Disposable Duodenoscope
Reusable duodenoscopes led to a series of deadly outbreaks in hospitals, but now there’s a fully disposable version that’s FDA-approved.
Dec 18th, 2019
Francois Martin, Senior Communication Advisor at Bobst
Bringing Packaging Production 4.0 to Life
At Bobst of Switzerland, lean thinking in the world of digital production 4.0 includes using a digital twin to ensure quality and an optimized process that will control cost and waste.
Dec 18th, 2019
Anti-Aging Trials
Quick Hits: Want to Participate in an Anti-Aging Clinical Trial? You Better be a Millionaire.
A Kansas-based company is conducting a clinical trial in Colombia to reverse aging, and participation costs a cool $1 million.
Dec 17th, 2019