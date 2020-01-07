Quick Hits: FDA Approves Artificial Pancreas

A recent NBC29 article noted the FDA’s approval of a new device that will likely improve the lives of those living with Type 1 Diabetes. Gone are the days of pricing one’s finger to check blood sugar levels and manually injecting insulin thanks to a new artificial pancreas. The device is called Control-IQ, and it’s based on research and technology developed at the University of Virginia. Control-IQ monitors blood glucose levels continuously, and automatically delivers insulin when levels rise.

The FDA’s green light comes after a multicenter clinical trial was published in the New England Journal of Medicine that found the Control-IQ to be more effective than existing treatments for type 1 diabetes.