Quick Hits: The HPV Vaccine May Be More Effective Than We Thought

The HPV vaccine, known by the Merck brand name Gardisil 9, can prevent most cervical and anal cancers in children and young adults exposed to the virus. However, vaccine coverage has remained low at just 50% in the United States. The vaccine is typically administered in two to three doses, but a recent UPI article noted research that suggests it can be just as effective with a single dose, which could encourage more people to get vaccinated.

According to the author of the study, “The vaccine is extremely effective, and can preent over 90% of nearly 35,000 cancers caused by HPV every year among men and women. And we found that [American] women who receive only one dose of HPV vaccine have gained similar benefits to those who received two or three doses.”