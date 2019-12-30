Quick Hits: Samoan Measles Crisis Improves

The measles state of emergency ends in Samoa as a mass vaccination drive brings the lethal disease under control.

Tim Hayes
Dec 30th, 2019
Measles Vaccine
Measles Vaccine
Lindsey Wasson/Reuters

A recent Aljazeera article contained good news related to the measles outbreak in Samoa. Apparently the 6-week state of emergency has been brought under control thanks to a mass immunization drive that covered 95% of the population. The highly-infectious disease infiltrated Samoa in November infecting 5,600 people and claiming 81 lives, mostly infants and young children. The Samoan government declared a state of emergency and took aggressive measures to contain the virus including school closings and restricting travel.

Samoa announced last Saturday that schools would reopen and they would end restrictions on public gatherings. In 2013, 90% of Samoan infants received the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine by their first birthday, but five years later, that number had dropped to just 30% as the government grew complacent in routine immunizations. Earlier in December, the government shut down to focus on a nationwide vaccination campaign. Several countries and international organizations sent aid helping Samoa reach a 95% immunization rate, the threshold for “herd immunity,” which is required to stop the spread of measles.

Hp 114491 Picture1 5
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2019 - #4: Particles in Parenterals
We’re taking a look at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2019. At #4 is an update on what’s new in 2019 for particles from a regulatory standpoint.
Dec 30th, 2019
Measles Vaccine
Quick Hits: Samoan Measles Crisis Improves
The measles state of emergency ends in Samoa as a mass vaccination drive brings the lethal disease under control.
Dec 30th, 2019
Pellets 1
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2019 - #5: Recycling Flexible Packaging from Hospitals
We’re taking a look at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2019. At #5 is this article detailing how flexible healthcare packaging materials can be recycled.
Dec 28th, 2019
Hp 115086 Fda Stock Image 3
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2019 - #6: FDA Comments on ETO Interruptions
We’re taking a look at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2019. At #6 is this article regarding FDA comments on potential device shortages in the wake of ETO sterilization, and potential next steps.
Dec 28th, 2019
Hp 111801 Welly 1
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2019 - #7: Welly’s First Aid Packaging
Dec 26th, 2019
Home DNA Test
Quick Hits: Pentagon Warns Against Home DNA Tests
The Pentagon advised members of the military to avoid DNA kits as they may pose ‘personal and operational risks.’
Dec 27th, 2019
eSight at the Ballet
Quick Hits: eSight Glasses Help the Blind See The Nutcracker
Electronic glasses helped the visually impaired see a special version of The Nutcracker this holiday season.
Dec 26th, 2019
Hp 109826 Garden society 19 1400
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2019 - #8: Cannabis Packaging Case Study
We’re taking a look at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2019. At #8 we highlight Garden Society as they upgraded to child-resistant, recyclable packaging.
Dec 25th, 2019
Hp 109841 Gettyimages 513937808
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2019 - #9: Mayo Clinic’s Supply Chain Transformation
We’re taking a look at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2019. At #9 is a dive into Mayo Clinic’s new data management program.
Dec 25th, 2019
Molded pulp protective packaging
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2019 - #10: MilliporeSigma on Sustainability
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2019. At #10 is this article about a life science supplier’s new sustainability strategy.
Dec 24th, 2019
Ebola Vaccine Approved
Quick Hits: FDA Approves First Ebola Vaccine
Last week, the FDA approved Ervebo, the first-ever Ebola vaccine that was developed during a two-year outbreak in Guinea.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Pharmaceutical companies who react quickest to the packaging needs of an aging population working and living independently beyond 65 have a unique opportunity to attract long-term brand loyalty, according to the Five Senior-Friendly Improvements to Healthcare Packaging infographic released by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.
Maturing Consumers Pose Untapped Packaging Market
Pharmaceutical companies who react quickest to the packaging needs of an aging population have a unique opportunity to attract long-term brand loyalty, according to PMMI infographic and accompanying white paper.
Nov 11th, 2019
Monthly Birth Control
Quick Hits: Monthly Birth Control Pill is on the Horizon
A new form of birth control developed at MIT releases a steady drip of contraceptive hormones over the period of a month.
Dec 20th, 2019
5 M413970 White
NFC-Ready Label Boosts Skincare Adherence, Engagement
Near Field Communication (NFC) RFID labels are becoming practical for higher-end products. We follow NFC trailblazer Société Clinical Skincare on its journey into a unique NFC beta test that’s less about retail theater and more about ongoing engagement.
Dec 19th, 2019
Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome
Quick Hits: Hospitals Spend $572.7 Million Treating Newborns in Opioid Withdrawal
A new study shows that the cost of treating infants for opioid withdrawal in America nearly doubled in four years.
Dec 19th, 2019
Reusable Duodenoscope
Quick Hits: FDA Approves First Disposable Duodenoscope
Reusable duodenoscopes led to a series of deadly outbreaks in hospitals, but now there’s a fully disposable version that’s FDA-approved.
Dec 18th, 2019
Francois Martin, Senior Communication Advisor at Bobst
Bringing Packaging Production 4.0 to Life
At Bobst of Switzerland, lean thinking in the world of digital production 4.0 includes using a digital twin to ensure quality and an optimized process that will control cost and waste.
Dec 18th, 2019
Anti-Aging Trials
Quick Hits: Want to Participate in an Anti-Aging Clinical Trial? You Better be a Millionaire.
A Kansas-based company is conducting a clinical trial in Colombia to reverse aging, and participation costs a cool $1 million.
Dec 17th, 2019
Download
Legal Update--myth busting
Legal analyst Eric Greenberg discusses marketing terms not recognized by the FDA, and CBD gets its first round of warning letters.
Dec 16th, 2019
This filler/capper can be configured to run wide range of cosmetics just by adding or removing modules.
IIoT Gives Cosmetics Packaging a Makeover
We asked C&BC packaging veteran Dave Hoenig to scour the aisles of PACK EXPO Las Vegas to see what trends he felt were notable. Industry 4.0 and connected packages stood out as potentially leaving a mark on the industry.
Dec 13th, 2019
More in Home
Ointment Packaging
Quick Hits: Lohxa in Hot Water for Arbitrary Expiration Dates on Packaging
The FDA slapped drug repackager Lohxa with a warning letter claiming its storage and equipment cleaning processes aren’t up to code.
Dec 13th, 2019
T Cell Mesh
Quick Hits: Metal Mesh Containing T Cells Shrinks Tumors
Researchers have shown for the first time that a piece of mesh loaded with cancer-fighting immune cells shrinks solid tumors.
Dec 12th, 2019
New Ebola Vaccine
Quick Hits: Japan Begins Trials on New Ebola Vaccine
Scientists in Japan just launched the country’s first human trial of a new Ebola vaccine from a Belgian subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.
Dec 10th, 2019
Dsc 0042
Cannabis Packaging market through 2024
New study from Smithers tracks future value of cannabis packaging by sales channel, packaging format, and national market growth.
Dec 10th, 2019
Triocean2011
Quick Hits: Start-Up Develops Psychedelic Mushroom Nasal Spray
In anticipation of legalized psychedelic mushrooms, an Oregon-based company has created a nasal delivery device for microdosing.
Dec 10th, 2019
Ecpc Logo
New E-Commerce Packaging Group Aims for Two-Way Dialog With Retailers
Several big brand owners have teamed up as the E-com Packaging Council in an effort to help steer the discussions with Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others.
Dec 9th, 2019
The Robotic Nest Filling Machine for Lab is specifically designed to be used in laboratories.
Steriline Presents Robotic Nest Filling Machine for Research Lab
Specifically made for research and development of injectable drugs in nest, the machine is a response to client concerns.
Dec 9th, 2019
CURE ID Screenshots
Quick Hits: FDA Launches Crowdsourcing App for Clinicians
CURE ID is an app where health care providers can share information about using approved medical products for unapproved cases.
Dec 9th, 2019
Artificial Neurons on a Silicone Chip
Quick Hits: Neurons on Chips Could Cure Diseases
A team of researchers at the University of Bath has developed the world’s first artificial neurons for use in bio-electronic devices.
Dec 6th, 2019
Packaging for Origin Almond&rsquo;s almond juice includes an HPP-compatible 38-mm HDPE closure in the company&rsquo;s signature yellow color.
Two Exceptional Brands Each Gifted with 0.5M Free Closures
A medical food for chemo/radiation patients and a low-sugar, carb, and calorie cold-pressed almond juice impress judges of Silgan Closures’ first Free Closures for a Year competition.
Nov 2nd, 2019
Quick Hits: The Measles Outbreak in Samoa is Escalating
In just six weeks, an outbreak of the world’s most infectious disease has infiltrated over 3,000 people and claimed 42 lives.
Dec 5th, 2019
Attilio Bellman, Director of Business Strategy for Antares Vision; Andrew Pietrangelo, President. North America for Antares Vision; Beasley Reece, CEO of NFLA; and Bart Oates, President of NFLA.
NFL Alumni Org Taps Pharma Traceability Technology for Member Outreach and Engagement
Track My Way platform provides data for ambassador and chapter membership campaigns.
Dec 4th, 2019