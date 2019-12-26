Quick Hits: eSight Glasses Help the Blind See The Nutcracker

A recent People article covered an uplifting holiday story in which a medical device helped blind people to see ballet. On December 5th, Dell Technologies and its partners eSight and Ballet Austin produced a live performance of The Nutcracker called the “Unseen Ballet.” The audience was comprised of visually impaired members of the community and their families. The former were outfitted with assistive eyewear technology known as eSight, which uses a camera, smart algorithms, and high-resolution screens to create real-time images of what is in front of the wearer. This allowed the audience members with central vision loss to see the show.