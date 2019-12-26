Quick Hits: eSight Glasses Help the Blind See The Nutcracker

Electronic glasses helped the visually impaired see a special version of The Nutcracker this holiday season.

Tim Hayes
Dec 26th, 2019
Dell Technologies

A recent People article covered an uplifting holiday story in which a medical device helped blind people to see ballet. On December 5th, Dell Technologies and its partners eSight and Ballet Austin produced a live performance of The Nutcracker called the “Unseen Ballet.” The audience was comprised of visually impaired members of the community and their families. The former were outfitted with assistive eyewear technology known as eSight, which uses a camera, smart algorithms, and high-resolution screens to create real-time images of what is in front of the wearer. This allowed the audience members with central vision loss to see the show.

Ebola Vaccine Approved
Quick Hits: FDA Approves First Ebola Vaccine
Last week, the FDA approved Ervebo, the first-ever Ebola vaccine that was developed during a two-year outbreak in Guinea.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Pharmaceutical companies who react quickest to the packaging needs of an aging population working and living independently beyond 65 have a unique opportunity to attract long-term brand loyalty, according to the Five Senior-Friendly Improvements to Healthcare Packaging infographic released by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.
Maturing Consumers Pose Untapped Packaging Market
Pharmaceutical companies who react quickest to the packaging needs of an aging population have a unique opportunity to attract long-term brand loyalty, according to PMMI infographic and accompanying white paper.
Nov 11th, 2019
Monthly Birth Control
Quick Hits: Monthly Birth Control Pill is on the Horizon
A new form of birth control developed at MIT releases a steady drip of contraceptive hormones over the period of a month.
Dec 20th, 2019
5 M413970 White
NFC-Ready Label Boosts Skincare Adherence, Engagement
Near Field Communication (NFC) RFID labels are becoming practical for higher-end products. We follow NFC trailblazer Société Clinical Skincare on its journey into a unique NFC beta test that’s less about retail theater and more about ongoing engagement.
Dec 19th, 2019
Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome
Quick Hits: Hospitals Spend $572.7 Million Treating Newborns in Opioid Withdrawal
A new study shows that the cost of treating infants for opioid withdrawal in America nearly doubled in four years.
Dec 19th, 2019
Reusable Duodenoscope
Quick Hits: FDA Approves First Disposable Duodenoscope
Reusable duodenoscopes led to a series of deadly outbreaks in hospitals, but now there’s a fully disposable version that’s FDA-approved.
Dec 18th, 2019
Francois Martin, Senior Communication Advisor at Bobst
Bringing Packaging Production 4.0 to Life
At Bobst of Switzerland, lean thinking in the world of digital production 4.0 includes using a digital twin to ensure quality and an optimized process that will control cost and waste.
Dec 18th, 2019
Anti-Aging Trials
Quick Hits: Want to Participate in an Anti-Aging Clinical Trial? You Better be a Millionaire.
A Kansas-based company is conducting a clinical trial in Colombia to reverse aging, and participation costs a cool $1 million.
Dec 17th, 2019
Download
Legal Update--myth busting
Legal analyst Eric Greenberg discusses marketing terms not recognized by the FDA, and CBD gets its first round of warning letters.
Dec 16th, 2019
This filler/capper can be configured to run wide range of cosmetics just by adding or removing modules.
IIoT Gives Cosmetics Packaging a Makeover
We asked C&BC packaging veteran Dave Hoenig to scour the aisles of PACK EXPO Las Vegas to see what trends he felt were notable. Industry 4.0 and connected packages stood out as potentially leaving a mark on the industry.
Dec 13th, 2019
Exercise Labels
Quick Hits: Could Exercise Advice on Labels Deter Obesity?
Researchers believe listing how much exercise is needed to burn off food and beverages could help tackle the obesity crisis in America.
Dec 16th, 2019
Ointment Packaging
Quick Hits: Lohxa in Hot Water for Arbitrary Expiration Dates on Packaging
The FDA slapped drug repackager Lohxa with a warning letter claiming its storage and equipment cleaning processes aren’t up to code.
Dec 13th, 2019
T Cell Mesh
Quick Hits: Metal Mesh Containing T Cells Shrinks Tumors
Researchers have shown for the first time that a piece of mesh loaded with cancer-fighting immune cells shrinks solid tumors.
Dec 12th, 2019
New Ebola Vaccine
Quick Hits: Japan Begins Trials on New Ebola Vaccine
Scientists in Japan just launched the country’s first human trial of a new Ebola vaccine from a Belgian subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.
Dec 10th, 2019
Dsc 0042
Cannabis Packaging market through 2024
New study from Smithers tracks future value of cannabis packaging by sales channel, packaging format, and national market growth.
Dec 10th, 2019
Triocean2011
Quick Hits: Start-Up Develops Psychedelic Mushroom Nasal Spray
In anticipation of legalized psychedelic mushrooms, an Oregon-based company has created a nasal delivery device for microdosing.
Dec 10th, 2019
The Robotic Nest Filling Machine for Lab is specifically designed to be used in laboratories.
Steriline Presents Robotic Nest Filling Machine for Research Lab
Specifically made for research and development of injectable drugs in nest, the machine is a response to client concerns.
Dec 9th, 2019
CURE ID Screenshots
Quick Hits: FDA Launches Crowdsourcing App for Clinicians
CURE ID is an app where health care providers can share information about using approved medical products for unapproved cases.
Dec 9th, 2019
Artificial Neurons on a Silicone Chip
Quick Hits: Neurons on Chips Could Cure Diseases
A team of researchers at the University of Bath has developed the world’s first artificial neurons for use in bio-electronic devices.
Dec 6th, 2019
Packaging for Origin Almond&rsquo;s almond juice includes an HPP-compatible 38-mm HDPE closure in the company&rsquo;s signature yellow color.
Two Exceptional Brands Each Gifted with 0.5M Free Closures
A medical food for chemo/radiation patients and a low-sugar, carb, and calorie cold-pressed almond juice impress judges of Silgan Closures’ first Free Closures for a Year competition.
Nov 2nd, 2019
Quick Hits: The Measles Outbreak in Samoa is Escalating
In just six weeks, an outbreak of the world’s most infectious disease has infiltrated over 3,000 people and claimed 42 lives.
Dec 5th, 2019
Attilio Bellman, Director of Business Strategy for Antares Vision; Andrew Pietrangelo, President. North America for Antares Vision; Beasley Reece, CEO of NFLA; and Bart Oates, President of NFLA.
NFL Alumni Org Taps Pharma Traceability Technology for Member Outreach and Engagement
Track My Way platform provides data for ambassador and chapter membership campaigns.
Dec 4th, 2019
CBD Products
Quick Hits: FDA Issues Warning Letters to CBD Makers
The FDA issued warning letters to 15 companies selling illegal cannabidiol products that violate the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.
Dec 4th, 2019
Administering Flavored Medication
Quick Hits: New Strawberry-Flavored H.I.V. Drugs Improve Infant Compliance
India-based drug manufacturer Cipla just announced a more palatable form of an HIV drug that could save thousands of lives each year.
Dec 3rd, 2019
Treating Bladder Cancer
Quick Hits: Anthrax Could Soon Be Used to Fight Bladder Cancer
Researchers at Purdue University are using anthrax to treat bladder cancer in pet dogs, and it seems to be working.
Dec 2nd, 2019
By scanning a QR code on the bottom of the Friso infant formula packaging, consumers can learn about the product&apos;s journey from the farm to their home.
Live from AIPIA: QR Code Accesses Baby Formula’s ‘Grass-to-Glass’ Journey
Nov 26th, 2019
Amazon&apos;s Alexa now fills prescriptions.
Quick Hits: New Features Turn Amazon’s Alexa into a Pharmacist
Amazon’s virtual assistant can now order prescription refills and instruct patients when to take their medications.
Nov 27th, 2019
Pharma Counterfeit Drug Market Growing by 20% Per Year
$200 Billion Pharma Counterfeit Drug Market Growing by 20% Per Year
This alarming growth is twice the rate of the legitimate pharmaceutical market, and accounts for 2.5% of the total global pharma market.
Nov 26th, 2019