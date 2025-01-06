NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
Plant-based Protein Brand Combats Plastic Waste & Slack Fill with New Compostable Pouch

The 100% compostable packaging is made from bio-based materials and features reduced headspace.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Jan 6, 2025
PlantFusion

Key takeaways:

  • PlantFusion’s Organic Plant Protein is available in a fully compostable pouch.
  • The new flexible pouch also addresses the issue of "slack fill," defined as the deceitful practice of using oversized plastic containers for under-filled product packages.
  • There isn’t one solution to the plastic dilemma in this world; there are multiple ways to solve this complex issue. 

PlantFusion is a Denver-based supplement brand that has been dedicated to producing nutrient-dense supplement options that are 100% plant-based and free from top allergens. In addition to producing high-quality products, the company also believes it has a responsibility to foster change within the industry, including reducing the use of plastic packaging. That’s according to Phil Vigeant, PlantFusion’s CEO and co-founder, who adds, “We see plastic as a big problem that needs other solutions, and the consumer needs options.”

One such option is the company’s organic plant protein powder packaged in a fully compostable pouch. As described by Vigeant, the new gusseted stand-up pouch for PlantFusion’s Organic Plant Protein is constructed of a “natural paper print layer, a mineral barrier layer, a plant-based barrier layer, and a plant-based sealant layer.” The plant-based layers use a blend of materials derived from eucalyptus and cassava root. Both the pouch and its reclosable zipper component have been certified by BPI as being commercially compostable.

In addition to tackling sustainability issues within plastic packaging, the new pack is also addressing the issue of ‘slack fill,’ defined as the deceitful practice of using oversized plastic containers for under-filled product packages.

Slack fill is an industry-wide issue not exclusive to PlantFusion, says Vigeant, and it is one that has consumers talking about all that empty space in containers.

“We all think of slack fill of being empty space in the package but the perception for consumers is a bigger issue than what a packager would measure,” describes Vigeant. 

Vigeant described that PlantFusion’s new pouch still has headspace (as all containers do), but he says its less obvious in the pouch versus the plastic container.

