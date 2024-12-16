NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
Discover all the latest packaging solutions for life sciences products at the all-new PACK EXPO Southeast in Atlanta, GA, March 10-12, 2025

Bayer’s New Blister Pack Bids Adieu to PVC

The shift from PVC to PET, while helping the company meet its sustainability goals, was met with challenges, including concerns over usability.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Dec 16, 2024
The updated pack is a mono-material PET that aligns with the company’s long-term goal of moving away from using PVC.
The updated pack is a mono-material PET that aligns with the company’s long-term goal of moving away from using PVC.
Bayer

Bayer has launched a first-of-its-kind in the healthcare industry, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) blister packaging on its well-known brand, Aleve. Realized in partnership with pharmaceutical packaging specialist, Liveo Research, the new package has a significant reduction in emissions (38% CO2 by unit) and is 18% lighter compared with the current packaging, which is a blend of PVC and aluminum.

The updated pack is a mono-material PET that aligns with the company’s long-term goal of moving away from using PVC. Four years ago, before legislation surrounding sustainability intensified, Bayer defined its sustainability ambitions and in 2021, these goals were publicly released, focusing on removing PVC and moving toward recycle-ready packaging.

“In addition to our commitment to sustainable practices, we are facing significant pressures from consumers, customers, and legislative bodies,” says Chris Padain, VP, Global Head of Product Experience, Design & Packaging at Bayer Consumer Healthcare. “The most urgent of these pressures stem from initiatives such as the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) and the extension of California's Proposition 65. While Europe benefits from more cohesive legislation, various states in the U.S. are also advancing their own regulations. The challenges associated with blister packaging are particularly pertinent as we approach the next years, and addressing these issues remains a critical focus for us.”

Blister packaging, a key challenge, is a major focus area for the company as a substantial proportion of the company’s non-recycle-ready packaging consists of blister packs. By focusing on mono-material solutions, Bayer aims to implement solutions to enable recycling processes and contribute to packaging circularity.

“Our goal is to reduce PVC and make leading steps toward recyclable, or recycle-ready solutions,” says Padain.

Overcoming challenges

Companies in this article
Liveo Research
Bayer Corp.
Your Next FDA Inspection
Recommended
Your Next FDA Inspection
Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers List
Recommended
Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers List
Related Stories
N-Sorb leverages Aptar CSP Technologies’ proven 3-Phase Activ-Polymer™ platform technology to address the pressing issue of N-nitrosamine impurities in pharmaceuticals.
Materials
Aptar CSP Technologies’ N-Sorb Nitrosamine Mitigation Solution Accepted to US FDA’s Emerging Technology Program
Getty Images 513937808
Materials
Medical Foam Market is Expected to Grow to $47.2 Billion by 2030
Notably, FachPack will see the debut of TekniPlex Consumer Products’ new ePress Seal liner, the first and only pressure-sensitive seal utilizing expanded polyethylene (EPE).
Materials
TekniPlex Consumer Products Introduces Market’s First Pressure-Sensitive Seal Utilizing Expanded Polyethylene
Tooth
Materials
Bamboo Toothbrush Launches with Recyclable Packaging
Top Stories
Pmmi Logo
PMMI News
PMMI Invests Over $800K to Empower the Future Workforce – 2024 Year in Review
PMMI Foundation celebrates milestone achievements in 2024.
The updated pack is a mono-material PET that aligns with the company’s long-term goal of moving away from using PVC.
Materials
Bayer’s New Blister Pack Bids Adieu to PVC
lbs. distribution was founded in 2017 by a group of cannabis entrepreneurs with the goal of creating a robust and efficient supply chain of legal cannabis throughout California.
Machinery
Cannabis Distributor Supercharges Packaging Efficiency with Automation
Insights from real people that have had to use a medical device in an emergency situation will place manufacturers in a better position when it comes to developing emergency use medical devices.
Package Design
Designing For an Emergency: Pharmapack Europe 2025 Session Preview
To comply with U.S. federal serialization laws, packaging must include new serialization information and a scannable logistics data carrier.
Traceability/Serialization
Key Concepts of the FDA’s Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) Serialization Laws
INTRODUCING! The Latest Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
The exciting new PACK EXPO Southeast 2025 unites all vertical markets in one dynamic hub, generating more innovative answers to packaging challenges for life sciences products. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity for your business!
Read More
INTRODUCING! The Latest Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
Products
The iPack® Rx Unit Dose Packaging System streamlines the packaging and labeling of medications, ensuring healthcare providers can deliver the correct dose to the correct patient at the correct time.
iPack Rx Unit Dose Packaging System Achieves CE Certification
This marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to improving patient safety through precise unit dose packaging and bar code labeling of medication.
RRD’s ConnectOne Storefront Designed to Drive Efficiency, Reduce Costs for Brands
Schreiner MediPharm Develops Cut-Through Indicator for Closure Seals
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Hcp Mono Material Barrier Pouches Hero
Recyclability
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
Hcp Cobot Palletizers Hero
Robotics/Automation
Researched List: Cobot Palletizers
Hcp Sustainable Packaging Suppliers
Sustainability
Researched List: Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers
Hcp Top Articles 2023 Image
Market Trends
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles of 2023
View More »