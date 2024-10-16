NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
Discover all the latest packaging solutions for life sciences products at the all-new PACK EXPO Southeast in Atlanta, GA, March 10-12, 2025

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Size Is Set to Grow By $74.5 Billion From 2024-2028

Various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, are spurring growth.

Oct 16, 2024
Technavio
Technavio

Key Takeaways:

·     Rising demand for rigid plastic packaging across various industries is driving market growth.

·      Its durability, resistance to impact, and ability to preserve product freshness make it a popular choice.

·      However, the high cost of recycling rigid plastic products poses a challenge.

The global rigid plastic packaging market size is estimated to grow by $74.5 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.01% during the forecast period. Rising demand for rigid plastic packaging from food and beverage industry is driving market growth, with a trend towards use of fiber-based material for packaging. However, high cost of recycling rigid plastic products poses a challenge.

Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Recommended
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Recommended
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
EXCITING NEW EVENT! Innovation for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
Recommended
EXCITING NEW EVENT! Innovation for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
Related Stories
HDA released a statement on FDA’s phased exemption.
Industry News
HDA Released a Statement on FDA’s Phased Exemption
Ampoules
Industry News
Ampoules Packaging Market Size Expected to Reach $11.27 Bn by 2034
12
Traceability/Serialization
Twelve Reasons to Serialize Now
The collaboration offers Praxis customers access to world-class aggregation and enhanced product tracing to swiftly meet global compliance requirements.
Traceability/Serialization
Systech Selected by Praxis Packaging For Track and Trace Solutions
Top Stories
Expert panelists and industry experts describe a needed 'buy-in' for effective data utilization.
Market Trends
Packagers and Processors Weigh in on Effective Data Utilization
Packaging and processing professionals note several important factors to consider when using data to enhance the production process.
Pmmi
PMMI News
PMMI Donates $200,000 to Aid California Wildfire Recovery in Partnership with American Red Cross
Fda 2
Regulatory
Appropriate Steps to Avoid And Answer FDA Warning Letters in 2025
Prs
Recyclability
Call for Speakers is Now Open for Packaging Recycling Summit 2025
The packaging for the kits includes instructions, a container for the sample return and a pre-paid shipping label.
Biopharmaceuticals
OptimallyMe, at-home blood and microbiome testing company, selects multi-component packaging
INTRODUCING! The Latest Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
The exciting new PACK EXPO Southeast 2025 unites all vertical markets in one dynamic hub, generating more innovative answers to packaging challenges for life sciences products. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity for your business!
Read More
INTRODUCING! The Latest Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
Products
Avery Dennison
RFID-enabled Digital ID Solution for Prefilled Syringe Traceability
Avery Dennison, in partnership with Turck Vilant Systems & Becton, Dickinson and Company, introduces BD iDFill Individual Prefillable Syringe Identification traceability solution.
Cap-Lock Label for Prefilled Syringes
PharmaGuard Recyclable Blister Concept Wins “Silver” at the 35th Packaging Innovation Awards
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Hcp Mono Material Barrier Pouches Hero
Recyclability
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
Hcp Cobot Palletizers Hero
Robotics/Automation
Researched List: Cobot Palletizers
Hcp Sustainable Packaging Suppliers
Sustainability
Researched List: Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers
Hcp Top Articles 2023 Image
Market Trends
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles of 2023
View More »