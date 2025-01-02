Top Articles of 2024, #1: PFAS Found in Bandages from Band-Aid, CVS, and More

About two-thirds of 40 bandages tested by Mamavation included a marker of PFAS, with 17 containing over 100 parts per million of the PFAS marker.

That’s according to a report from The Guardian , citing new research conducted by parent buyer’s guide site Mamavation ’s EPA-certified laboratory. Mamavation tested 40 types of bandages from major brands including Band-Aid , CVS Health , Walmart’s Equate brand, and more, and found that 26 contained over 10 ppm of organic fluorine, a marker for PFAS.

Several major bandage brands are adding insult to injury by including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in their products.

PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” are a group of thousands of chemicals used in industry and consumer products since the 1940s, which can build up in humans, animals, and the environment, according to the EPA. The chemicals are linked to several negative health effects including decreased fertility, developmental effects in children, and increased risk of some cancers.

“[PFAS] can directly enter the body from the bandage, and it doesn’t make sense for these companies to use it,” Linda Birnbaum, a former EPA official, tells The Guardian.

With about one-third of the bandages testing PFAS-free, Birnbaum notes that the substances aren’t necessary for the bandages’ effectiveness. “PFAS are everywhere and unless we stop using them unnecessarily, they are just going to continue building up in the environment and our bodies,” she tells the Guardian.

