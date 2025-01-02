NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
Top Articles of 2024, #1: PFAS Found in Bandages from Band-Aid, CVS, and More

The #1 most clicked article of 2024: A study of 40 bandages from major brands has found that about two-thirds include markers of PFAS “forever chemicals.”

Casey Flanagan
Jan 2, 2025
About two-thirds of 40 bandages tested by Mamavation included a marker of PFAS, with 17 containing over 100 parts per million of the PFAS marker.
Photovideostock via Getty Images

Several major bandage brands are adding insult to injury by including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in their products.

That’s according to a report from The Guardian, citing new research conducted by parent buyer’s guide site Mamavation’s EPA-certified laboratory. Mamavation tested 40 types of bandages from major brands including Band-AidCVS HealthWalmart’s Equate brand, and more, and found that 26 contained over 10 ppm of organic fluorine, a marker for PFAS.

