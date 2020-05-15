COVID-19: Werum Offers Live Consultation Hours for Pharma and Biotech Companies

As part of the company's coronavirus response campaign, it offers regular consultation hours to support customers and non-customers.

In the current COVID-19 crisis, Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) for computer-aided, digital manufacturing processes in the pharma and biotech industry are becoming more important as paper-based production workflows do not allow for remote control. For pharmaceutical and biotech companies, online and remote processes are the prerequisite for being able to maintain their systemically important functions.

"As part of our coronavirus response campaign, we offer regular consultation hours to support our customers and non-customers in this crisis," says Jan-Henrik Dieckert, senior director Global Sales & Marketing at Werum IT Solutions. "During these web conferences, we exchange ideas with the participants, gain a better understanding of their actual needs, and promote our services—online and remote."





The Consultation Hours take place several times a week with starting times accommodating different time zones in Europe, Asia, and America. Anyone who is interested can register for these free live web conferences at www.werum.com.

"We are able to both prepare and execute an MES software project in a largely remote way. We can help our customers solve staffing shortages by putting our resources at their disposal for a variety of tasks—from business benefit analysis via MBR design through to configuration and parameterization of the PAS-X MES system," says Torsten Isenberg, senior director Services at Werum IT Solutions.



