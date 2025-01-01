Top Articles of 2024, #3: Three Examples of ‘Reduction’ in Healthcare Packaging

There’s no “silver bullet” to making more sustainable changes to your operations, in part because there’s no one way to measure sustainability. And in healthcare packaging, environmental concerns have often taken a backseat in the name of upholding patient safety.

But as Melissa Green, head of global marketing at TekniPlex Healthcare, said in her Innovation Stage talk at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, it’s time for sustainable changes that uphold patient safety, adding, “Sustainability is not about doing less bad, it is about doing more good.”