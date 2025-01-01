NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
Discover all the latest packaging solutions for life sciences products at the all-new PACK EXPO Southeast in Atlanta, GA, March 10-12, 2025

Top Articles of 2024, #3: Three Examples of ‘Reduction’ in Healthcare Packaging

The #3 most clicked article of 2024: Tekniplex’s Melissa Green spoke at the PACK EXPO Las Vegas Innovation Stage, highlighting thinner packaging materials, eliminating secondary packaging when safe, and more robust materials that last a patient longer.

Keren Sookne
Jan 1, 2025
Melissa Green speaks about sustainability in healthcare packaging at the 2023 PACK EXPO Las Vegas Innovation Stage.
Melissa Green speaks about sustainability in healthcare packaging at the 2023 PACK EXPO Las Vegas Innovation Stage.

There’s no “silver bullet” to making more sustainable changes to your operations, in part because there’s no one way to measure sustainability. And in healthcare packaging, environmental concerns have often taken a backseat in the name of upholding patient safety.  

But as Melissa Green, head of global marketing at TekniPlex Healthcare, said in her Innovation Stage talk at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, it’s time for sustainable changes that uphold patient safety, adding, “Sustainability is not about doing less bad, it is about doing more good.”

Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers List
Recommended
Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers List
Your Next FDA Inspection
Recommended
Your Next FDA Inspection
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Recommended
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Related Stories
6
Sustainability
Top Articles of 2024, #6: Four Sustainability Updates in (and Around) Healthcare Packaging
SÜDPACK MEDICA's Jürgen Bodenmüller, Ivana Rocca, and Michael Hermann.
Sustainability
SÜDPACK MEDICA wins the Swiss Packaging Award with PharmaGuard
Solutum Matierals, Heart
Sustainability
Together for Sustainability: pester pac automation and Solutum Offer Eco-Friendly Packaging Solution
Takeda and Boston Medical Center (BMC) announced a new collaboration focused on identifying innovative solutions that can reduce hard-to-abate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the healthcare sector.
Sustainability
Takeda and Boston Medical Center Collaborate to Help Tackle Decarbonization Across Healthcare Ecosystem
Top Stories
This photo is an example of Wright Medical's orthopaedic product packaging, which earned an IoPP Ameristar Award.
Medical Devices
Top Articles of 2024, #2: Wright Medical’s Package Meets Multiple Demands
The #2 most clicked article of 2024: Award-winning PETG thermoform functions in both sterile and non-sterile environments, eases validation, and ensures no punctures or pinholes.
Melissa Green speaks about sustainability in healthcare packaging at the 2023 PACK EXPO Las Vegas Innovation Stage.
Sustainability
Top Articles of 2024, #3: Three Examples of ‘Reduction’ in Healthcare Packaging
Sterile State
Medical Devices
Top Articles of 2024, #4: Breakthrough Med Device Sterilization Technology Uses Nitric Oxide
With AmSky, both the blister and lidding are composed of HDPE.
Pharmaceuticals
Top 10 Articles of 2024, #5: Blister Package Recyclability Meets Machinability
6
Sustainability
Top Articles of 2024, #6: Four Sustainability Updates in (and Around) Healthcare Packaging
INTRODUCING! The Latest Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
The exciting new PACK EXPO Southeast 2025 unites all vertical markets in one dynamic hub, generating more innovative answers to packaging challenges for life sciences products. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity for your business!
Read More
INTRODUCING! The Latest Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
Products
The iPack® Rx Unit Dose Packaging System streamlines the packaging and labeling of medications, ensuring healthcare providers can deliver the correct dose to the correct patient at the correct time.
iPack Rx Unit Dose Packaging System Achieves CE Certification
This marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to improving patient safety through precise unit dose packaging and bar code labeling of medication.
RRD’s ConnectOne Storefront Designed to Drive Efficiency, Reduce Costs for Brands
Schreiner MediPharm Develops Cut-Through Indicator for Closure Seals
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Hcp Mono Material Barrier Pouches Hero
Recyclability
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
Hcp Cobot Palletizers Hero
Robotics/Automation
Researched List: Cobot Palletizers
Hcp Sustainable Packaging Suppliers
Sustainability
Researched List: Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers
Hcp Top Articles 2023 Image
Market Trends
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles of 2023
View More »