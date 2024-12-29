Top 10 Articles of 2024, #5: Blister Package Recyclability Meets Machinability

With AmSky, both the blister and lidding are composed of HDPE.

As pharmaceutical brand owners look to upgrade blister packaging to newer, more sustainable options—including lightweight, renewable, and recycle-ready offerings—many are facing questions about whether new materials can run on existing packaging machines. With so many tried-and-true materials used in life sciences, machines are typically built to work with established packaging that has been on the market for years. The popular blister package is no exception, as an ironclad packaging system for tablets, capsules, and other oral solid dose (OSD) medicines and nutraceuticals. Blisters outperform bottles in protecting drugs against moisture, which is crucial for moisture-sensitive products, while also offering patient adherence benefits and child resistance.