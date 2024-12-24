NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
Top Articles of 2024, #8: Nonprofit Civica Installs New High-value Filling Lines for Essential Medicines

The #8 most clicked article of 2024: Civica is on a mission to deliver quality generic medicines—including insulin—at low cost.

Keren Sookne
Dec 24, 2024
For cartridges, the In Process Control (IPC) helps prevent losses during production.
groninger

Invest in premium equipment to deliver affordable drugs.

It may seem counterintuitive. But it’s how nonprofit innovator Civica is approaching its mission to deliver quality generic medicines to patients in need. They are the only pharmaceutical company created for the express purpose of preventing and mitigating drug shortages. 

I remember covering Civica’s talk at the PDA Annual Meeting in 2019. Having recently launched, they had identified a set of generic drugs to focus on and were working to contract with manufacturers or sub-contractors to produce drugs in established facilities. Their long-term goal was to produce their own nonprofit drugs. Just five years later (not long in the pharma world), here they are starting engineering and exhibit batches in their own new injectable drug facility in Petersburg, VA.

