Why IMA Active Capsule-Filling Technologies Work Best For Probiotics

A clear answer from Dietary Pros., a custom manufacturer of probiotics and dietary supplements.

Nov 14, 2024
The dosing technology used on IMA capsule fillers creates a soft slug that keeps probiotics alive due to soft handling and minimal thermal impact.
IMA Active

This content was written and submitted by the supplier. It has only been modified to comply with this publication’s space and style.

Acquired in 2023 by Lallemand Health Solutions, Dietary Pros Inc. spent 12 years since its founding in providing custom formulations of probiotics and a wide range of supplements, improving production performance thanks to the close relationship established with IMA Active as a key technology partner.

We asked Dennis Draeger, founder and former CEO of Dietary Pros, if he could share his experience as a probiotics manufacturer and how collaboration with IMA helped achieve the ambitious goals he set himself between 2011 and 2023.

What is the story behind the establishment of Dietary Pros? Can you share a bit about the company's history, mission, and core values?

I’ve been in the dietary supplement industry since 1999, and in 2011 I decided to go it alone, setting up my own company. The goal was to take a different route to other manufacturers and become the best probiotic manufacturer that there was. Our creed was to be “inspired by innovation, with a passion for excellence” and we accomplished important goals with the support of IMA and their highly successful capsule-filling technologies.

What led Dietary Pros to work with IMA and why did you select IMA as your preferred partner for capsule filling solutions?

Instinctively I could see that IMA capsule fillers were ideal for probiotics. First we ran several tests on Zanasi machines and the results led me to one conclusion: with these machines I would achieve my goals. Zanasi went far beyond my expectations, so when the market began to demand larger production volumes, we upgraded to Practica. In the long term, we replaced all our capsule fillers with IMA equipment. This decision was made not simply because of better technology or better quality, but also because we received the best customer service support you could hope for.

