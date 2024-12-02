PMMI ProSource – Start Your Search
Behind the Package Design: How to Create a Great Design for Wellness Brands Today

Package design to attract today’s savvy wellness product shoppers should include inclusivity, brand trust, and a nod to sustainability.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Dec 2, 2024
By using well thought out, authentic design choices, brands can convey a clear, genuine message, avoiding overpromising or trend-chasing that doesn’t reflect their core identity.
Mommy's Bliss, via Truly Creative

Key takeaways:

·      Consider your users' motivations, challenges, and desires, and then identify the top 1-2 emotional associations you want consumers to connect to your brand.

·       With over 70 million adults living with some type of disability in the U.S., designing for inclusivity opens up your brand to a wider audience.

·       Younger generations are prioritizing sustainability, self-care, and unique experiences.


To determine what makes a wellness product like OTC medicines, deodorant, and pediatric care items stand out on shelves (and screens), we spoke with Carrie Dufour, Founder and Creative Director at Truly Creative, a brand strategy and package design agency in Petaluma, CA. She shared the tried-and-true best practices for package design and talked about how wellness brands need to grow with changing demographics, while building trust and designing with sustainability in mind.

HCP: Great design is about more than the graphics. What other considerations should wellness brands consider?

Dufour: You’re right, there’s a lot to consider leading up to the visual elements. Great design caters to the wants and needs of its intended users, so it’s important to start with a deep understanding of the target audience and then think about how your design will connect and resonate with them on a personal level.

We believe that empathy-driven design is key to creating truly meaningful connections. With that in mind, wellness brands can start by thinking of their users' motivations, challenges, and desires, and then identify the top 1-2 emotional associations they want consumers to connect to their brand. Is it relaxation, vitality, or trust? These associations should guide the graphics, messaging, and overall brand experience.

What are the tried & true best practices for a great design?

That’s a big question! Here are four foundational elements that help brands stand out, remain memorable, and get talked about…

  1. Be Authentic: Let your mission and core values steer the ship. Being consistently authentic leads to trust and loyalty.
  2. Be Different: Do the work to position your brand uniquely and then express that through your visuals, tone-of-voice, and product offerings that stand out.
  3. Keep it Simple: In today’s world, you will rarely have your consumer’s full attention. Narrowing down the messages, then expressing them in a clear and concise way makes it easier for people to understand and repeat.
  4. Connect Emotionally: Feelings are remembered longer than words or even actions, so you want to make sure you convey and reinforce the emotions you want to leave your consumers with.
